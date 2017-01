Salernitana Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer trained separately ahead of his side Seria B clash against Spezia on Sunday.

The 20-year-old is recovering from an injury he picked up few days ago.

The former Ghana international trained alone as he fights to gain match fitness ahead of the home tie.

The West African has been working on his physicality ahead of the must-win game.

