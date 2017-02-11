Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer's market value increases to €1.5 million

Italian side Salernitana are likely to profit from the sale of Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer in the summer as the player's market value has shot up to €1.5 million.

It has been reported that Salernitana paid €800,000 to acquire the young midfielder from Catania in June 2016.

However the midfielder's value has rocked just 8 months after playing at the Serie B.

The former Manchester United-target has been linked with several clubs and it appears Salernitana will cash in on the 2013 Ghana U20 international.

