Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer's market value increases to €1.5 million

Published on: 11 February 2017
Moses Odjer

Italian side Salernitana are likely to profit from the sale of Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer in the summer as the player's market value has shot up to €1.5 million.

It has been reported that Salernitana paid €800,000 to acquire the young midfielder from Catania in June 2016.

However the midfielder's value has rocked just 8 months after playing at the Serie B.

The former Manchester United-target has been linked with several clubs and it appears Salernitana will cash in on the 2013 Ghana U20 international.

