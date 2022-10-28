Ghanaian midfielder Mudasiru Salifu reacts to Sheriff Tiraspol's defeat to Manchester United in Europa League

Midfielder Mudasiru Salifu has expressed disappointment following Sheriff Tiraspol's defeat to English giants Manchester United in the Europa League.

The Moldovan giants were hammered by the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Thursday night, with goals from Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford and Ronaldo condemning Sheriff to a 3-0 defeat.

Salifu, who is on loan from Asante Kotoko, lasted the entire duration as he impressed once again for his side.

"Not Good results last night But As a warrior we never give up. One more to go," he wrote on Twitter.

Sheriff sit third in Group E and a draw in their final game against Omonia Nicosia will see them secure an Europa Conference League spot.

Meanwhile, the Kotoko-owned player has also set his sights on winning the Moldovan League with Sheriff, who sit top of the table.

His performances could convince the club to hand the midfielder a permanent contract at the end of his loan spell.