Ghanaian midfielder Mumuni Abubakar gets permanent residency in South Africa

Published on: 06 September 2017
Mumuni Abubakar during the National First Division match between University of Pretoria and Black Leopards at Tuks Stadium on May 10, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Ghanaian midfielder Mumuni Abubakar has received his permanent residence (PR) permit which will allow him to be registered as a non-foreigner at Free State Stars.

The 24-year-old will now free up a foreign spot which will be used to register Guinea international Bengali Keita.

The former New Edubiase United qualifies for permanent residence having been in the country since June 2012 when he signed for Mamelodi Sundowns from New Edubiase United back in his homeland.

He was signed during the winter break after a spell with Black Leopards and has also played for Vasco da Gama.

With the issuing of Abubakar’s PR, the five players registered as foreigners by Ea Lla Koto are the two new goalkeepers Badra Ali Sangare of Ivory Coast and Olivier Kwizera from Rwanda along with Mohammed Anas (Ghana), Allen Nono from Gabon and Keita.

