Ghanaian midfielder Muniru Sulley not distracted as he exits Romanian side Steau Bucaresti

Ghanaian midfielder Muniru Sulley is not losing sleep ahead of his imminent departure from Romanian outfit Steau Bucaresti.

The 24-year-old will leave the club at the end of the season after spending two-years with the giants.

The Ghanaian fell out of favour with his employers before his side' 3-0 win over Astra.

Muniru does not seem affected by the employer's decision and went on vacation in Italy, where his brother stays with his family.

Since joining from CFR Clug, Muniru has made 37 appearances so far for the champions, 17 last season and 20 this season, scoring just a goal.

Holidaying, Milan Italy 🇮🇹 Future so bright! INSHA'ALLAH 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/anhrFZXksG — Sulley Muniru (@MuniruOfficial) May 17, 2017

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)