Ghanaian midfielder Nasiru Mohammed makes injury return for Swedish side BK Hacken

Ghanaian midfielder Nasiru Mohammed returned from injury to play for Swedish side BK Hacken in their 1-0 loss to Danish side Aalborg in a pre-season friendly.

The former Ghana U17 captain had spent time on the sidelines with injury picked at the end of last season but returned to play for Hacken.

The Kumasi-born youngster however said he was being careful not to pick another injury as his side slipped to a loss.

