Ghanaian midfielder Ocansey scores winner for Eupen in Belgian top-flight

Ghanaian international Eric Ocansey scored the winner for Eupen as they beat Gent by a lone goal in the Belgium top-flight on Saturday.

Ocansey started and played the entire game for his side as they bagged the vital win.

The Aspire Football Dreams graduate scored in the 90th minute to hand his side a 1-0 win over their opponents.

The win will keep up Eupen's hope of avoiding relegation as they sit on 13th place with 24 points in 26 matches.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)