Ghanaian midfielder Philemon Akomeah joins Bulgarian top-flight side PFC Slavia Sofia

Published on: 01 March 2017

Ghanaian youngster Philemon Akomeah has joined Bulgarian outfit PFC Slavia Sofia.

The midfielder joins from Northern Cypriotside  Mormenekse.

"I have signed a deal with them [PFC Slavia Sofia] and am happy to be here" he is quoted by kickgh.

"It is great feeling for a player to join a big club like Slavia Sofia but I still need my fans support to excel here"

The 21-year-old is available for selection ahead of the side's league clash against Samuel Inkoom's Vereya FC.

