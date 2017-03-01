Ghanaian midfielder Philemon Akomeah joins Bulgarian top-flight side PFC Slavia Sofia
Ghanaian youngster Philemon Akomeah has joined Bulgarian outfit PFC Slavia Sofia.
The midfielder joins from Northern Cypriotside Mormenekse.
"I have signed a deal with them [PFC Slavia Sofia] and am happy to be here" he is quoted by kickgh.
"It is great feeling for a player to join a big club like Slavia Sofia but I still need my fans support to excel here"
The 21-year-old is available for selection ahead of the side's league clash against Samuel Inkoom's Vereya FC.