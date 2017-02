Ghanaian midfielder Prince Buaben is a doubt for Hearts' Scottish League clash against Rangers tonight (Wednesday).

Manager Ian Cathro has revealed the 28-year-old is yet to fully recover from an injury he picked up a couple of days ago.

The Ghanaian remains a doubt for the visit of Glasgow Rangers at Tynecastle.

Buaben has been a key cog of Ian Cathro's side this season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)