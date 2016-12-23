Ghanaian midfielder Prince Buaben doubtful for Hearts clash against Dundee United

Ghanaian midfielder Prince Buaben is a doubt for Hearts clash Dundee United on Friday.

The 28-year-old is undergoing treatment on a calf injury he suffered last week.

The Ghanaian was forced off against Partick Thistle amid fears he could sit on the sidelines for many weeks.

Hearts are trying to manage the problem to allow him to feature over the festive period.

He is now a doubt ahead of Hearts trip to Dens Park as they face the Dark Blues in the Scottish Premier League.

