Ghanaian midfielder Rahman Chibsah opens up on reason for Benevento permanent switch

Ghana midfielder Yusif Rahman Chibsah has opened up on the reason he joined newly promoted Benevento Calcio on a permanent deal.

Chibsah, 24, spent last season on loan at the Witches from Italian top flight side Sassuolo and registered six goals in 41 appearances as the club secured promotion to the Serie A for the first time in their 88-year history.

The enforcer is looking forward to helping the club have a great time in the top flight league next season after completing a two-year deal earlier this week.

“It was never ever an easy decision to leave Sassuolo because the club has been like a family to me. It was the first professional club I joined,” Chibsah told footballmadeinghana.com

“I have integrated in the Benevento team so well good and it is great that I continue as I want to work more harder for the club,”

“I am hoping to have a great season and be able to help Benevento secure a permanent stay in the Serie A,”

Chibsah has also played for Parma and the youth team of Champions Juventus.

