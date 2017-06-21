Ghanaian midfielder Raman Chibsah joins newly-promoted Italian side Serie-A side Benevento

Ghanaian midfielder Yussif Raman Chibsah has joined newly-promoted Italian top-flight side Benevento on a permanent contract.

The new Serie A campaigners sealed permanent deal for the in-form midfielder on Wednesday after weeks of talks with his club Sassuolo.

The 24-year-old seals the permanent move to join Benevento where he spent last season on loan.

He was a key player for Benevento in the just ended Serie B season where he made 41 appearances.

He scored six goals which helped the Witches to book their Serie A ticket via the play-off.

Chibsah has now been rewarded with a permanent contract at Benevento but the details of the deal was not revealed.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)