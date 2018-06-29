Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng unveiled at Spanish club Real Oviedo

Spanish Segunda Division side Real Oviedo have officially announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng.
The 25-year-old signed for the Blues from fellow Spanish side Union Deportiva Melilla.
The former Liberty Professionals youth player was unveiled on Thursday where he also interacted with the press.
🔉 BREAKING NEWS! Real Oviedo has announced attacking midfielder Richard Boateng as new Real Oviedo player for next 2 seasons. #BienvenidoBoateng pic.twitter.com/ler3gYqerL
