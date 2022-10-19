Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed reacts to RC Lens victory over Montpellier SC

Salis Abdul Samed is pleased that RC Lens returned to winning ways in Ligue 1 with a 1-0 victory over Montpellier over the weekend.

Wesley Said's 67th-minute goal gave Lens three points after a lacklustre first half, which Samed admitted to in a post-match interview.

"During the first 20 minutes, we didn't play to hurt. Finally, we managed to settle it after the break. Wesley's (Saïd) goal did us a lot of good."

The success allows Lens to bounce back without delay after the first defeat of the season against Lille as they lost 1-0.

Salis Abdul Samed, once again at the rendezvous in midfield, adds: "We had to erase the defeat in Lille. With this victory, I hope our supporters will forget it too. “With a little word for Bollaert:” This atmosphere pushes us to really hurt the opponent. With 6 wins in 6 matches played here, we are happy."

Samed is rated as the sixth best player in the French top-flight league this season.