Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Oppong has returned to Rapid Amateurs following the expiration of his loan contract at FC Blau-Weiß Linz.

The 20-year-old was farmed out to the Austrian second-tier side for lack of playing time.

The youngster has returned to his parent club Rapid Wien but has immediately been farmed out to the club's feeder club.

The move is to enhance his development.