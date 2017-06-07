Ghanaian midfielder Yusif Chibsah eyes Serie A promotion with Benevento ahead of Carpi decider

Ghana midfielder Rahman Raman Chibsah says Benevento hold the aces to qualify to the Serie A ahead of the second leg of the promotion playoff against Carpi on Thursday.

The on-loan Sassuolo midfielder is expected to play an influential role for the side as they host Carpi at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito.

Benevento are clear favourites to secure promotion after holding their opponents to a goalless draw away from home last week.

And the Ghanaian, who scored the match-winner which dumped Perugia out in the semis, is confident about the chances.

“I want to help Benevento get to the Serie A and I know we can do that. I know the game will not be easy but with the help of our fans we can get the win to qualify,” he is quoted by footballmadeinghana.com

“We drew 1-1 with them at their home and beat them 3-0 here all in the league this season but we cannot rely on that since knockout games and deciders are different. They are a very difficult team to play so we must go all out.

“We are preparing well for the game since any form of win will see us qualifying for the Serie A.

The Ghana international featured in an impressive 41 times in all competitions for the side this season, netting six goals and providing one assist in the process.

By Patrick Akoto

