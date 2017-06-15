Ghanaian Mumuni Abubakar on target for Black Leopards to keep PSL hopes alive

Ghanaian midfielder Mumuni Abubakar was on target for Black Leopards as they beat Stellenbosch FC 3-1 in a promotion playoff match on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old headed in from a corner to restore the side's two-goal advantage at the Athlone Stadium.

Leopards have set-up a final showdown against Baroka FC in the final promotion push to next season's South African Premier Soccer League.

As it stands, with just the one game remaining, Baroka have seven points, Leopards four and Stellenbosch two points.

Leopards host Baroka in the deciding match at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and a draw will be enough for Baroka to seal a top-flight place, while Leopards will have to win with a two-goal margin to ensure promotion on goal difference.

The former New Edubiase midfielder has impressed this seasons for the South African second-tier side, making 26 appearances so far.

