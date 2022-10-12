Ghanaian Myron Boadu nets first goal of the season following injury return

Dutch striker of Ghanaian descent Myron Boadu scored his first goal for Monaco this season after returning from injury.

Boadu suffered a foot injury in preseason that kept him out until recently, and he has made the most of his comeback.

Last Sunday, the 21-year-old produced a fine finish as Monaco defeated Montpellier 2-0 in the French Ligue 1.

Boadu joined Monaco from AZ Alkmaar in a deal worth nearly 20 million euros in August 2021.

He signed a five-year contract with the French club after excelling in the Dutch top flight.

Boadu arrived in France with high expectations of becoming a massive hit, but he struggled in his first season, scoring six goals in 42 appearances across all competitions.

He is hoping to make amends this term.