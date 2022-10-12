Ghanaian Myron Boadu nets first goal of the season following injury return

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 12 October 2022
Dutch striker of Ghanaian descent Myron Boadu scored his first goal for Monaco this season after returning from injury.

Boadu suffered a foot injury in preseason that kept him out until recently, and he has made the most of his comeback.

Last Sunday, the 21-year-old produced a fine finish as Monaco defeated Montpellier 2-0 in the French Ligue 1.

Boadu joined Monaco from AZ Alkmaar in a deal worth nearly 20 million euros in August 2021.

He signed a five-year contract with the French club after excelling in the Dutch top flight.

Boadu arrived in France with high expectations of becoming a massive hit, but he struggled in his first season, scoring six goals in 42 appearances across all competitions.

He is hoping to make amends this term.

