Ghanaian pair Chibsah, Gyamfi star as Benevento progress in Serie B play-off

Ghanaian duo Rahman Chibsah and Bright Gyamfi excelled for Benevento in their 2-1 win over Spezia in the Serie B promotional play-off.

The two Africans played full throttle as the side set up a semi-final contest against Perugia.

Both Benevento and Spezia finished fifth and eighth in the table at the end of the close season.

Benevento will now host Perugia in the Serie B play-off semi-final on May 27, then play the second leg at the Stadio Curi on May 30.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)