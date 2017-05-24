Ghanaian pair Chibsah, Gyamfi star as Benevento progress in Serie B play-off
Ghanaian duo Rahman Chibsah and Bright Gyamfi excelled for Benevento in their 2-1 win over Spezia in the Serie B promotional play-off.
The two Africans played full throttle as the side set up a semi-final contest against Perugia.
Both Benevento and Spezia finished fifth and eighth in the table at the end of the close season.
Benevento will now host Perugia in the Serie B play-off semi-final on May 27, then play the second leg at the Stadio Curi on May 30.
By Patrick Akoto