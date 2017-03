Ghanaian duo Alhassan Wakaso and Abdul Majeed Waris suffered elimination from the Coup De France after their Lorient side lost 2-1 at Bordeaux.

Wakaso played full throttle while his compatriot Waris enjoyed only eight minutes on the pitch.

The French Lique 1 strugglers lost grounds in the last minutes to lose against Bordeaux.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)