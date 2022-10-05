Ghanaian Patience Peterson-Kundok joins Turkish side Hakkarigücü SK

Ghanaian Patience Peterson-Kundok has joined Hakkarigücu of Turkey's Women's Super Lig on a free transfer.

It's a one-year contract with an option to extend, and she signed it on Wednesday after passing her required medical.

The promising footballer joins the Turkish club from Novarank Sports Club in Armenia.

Her signing will be beneficial to the Turkey Super Lig outfit, who are looking to excel in the upcoming League season, and with the squad, they have assembled, they may be able to make a point against the top sides in the competition.

Patience has also had some success in Armenia and will be hoping to replicate her blistering form in her new challenge.