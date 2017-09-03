Ghanaian players abroad- Goals from Joe Dodoo, Fosu, Paintsil, Ema Boateng and Badu; Boateng debuts for Exeter City

GHANASoccernet.com brings you a report on how Ghanaian players abroad fared in leagues underway despite the FIFA international break.

Reuben Obodai has a lowdown on competitive and friendly matches across the globe.

ENGLAND

Striker Kwesi Appiah came on in the 66th minute for AFC Wimbledon as they were pipped 1-0 by Blackpool.

Joe Dodoo, who joined Charlton Athletic on transfer deadline day, had a dream start to his Addicks career as he came off the bench to score the winning goal for the side in their 4-3 victory over Oldham Athletic.

Tarique Fosu also registered his name on the score sheet for Charlton.

Koby Arthur made a cameo appearance for Macclesfied in their 1-3 defeat against Woking.

Striker Kwame Thomas did not make Coventry City match day squad in their 0-0 stalemate with Chesterfield.

Akwesi Asante suffered the same fate as Kwame Thomas for Grimsby Town but they beat Crewe Alexandria 1-0.

Midfielder Nortei Nortey lasted 65 minutes for Dover Athletic as they won 1-0 at Tranmere Rovers.

Thomas Brandon played no part for Milton Keynes Dons in their 1-1 draw against Oxford United.

In League Two; Hiram Boateng made his debut for Exeter City who beat Newport County 1-0 at home on Saturday.

He came on in the 83rd minute.

ITALY

Versatile midfielder Bright Addae was an unused substitute for Ascoli as they recorded a 1-0 score line against Pro Vercelli in the Serie B.

BELGIUM

Bernardinho Osah Tetteh lasted 66 minute for Westerlo in their 2-2 stalemate with Leuven.

FINLAND

Seth Paintsil opened the scoring for Jaro FF as they mauled GrlFK 5-2 on Sunday.

NORWAY

Forward Denny Agyare missed IK Start match day squad in their 3-1 win over Jerv.

NIGERIA

It was a battle of two Ghanaian goalkeepers as Fatau Dauda helped Enyimba FC picked a point at Enugu Rangers, who had former Hearts of Oak goalie Seidu Mutawakilu was in superb form the hosts.

SWEDEN

Eric Kwakwa came on for Richard Donkor in the 61st minute as their side Falkenbergs were walloped 4-0 at home by Gefle.

USA

Midfielder Ema Boateng registered his fourth goal of the season for LA Galaxy in their 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids.

Defender Gideon Baah was missing in New York Red Bulls match day squad as they drew 2-2 at FC Dallas.

Gershon Koffie enjoyed full throttle for New England's Revolution as they battered Orlando City 4-0 at home.

Dominic Oduro warmed the bench for Montreal Impact in their 1-0 home loss to David Accam's Chicago Fire. Accam missed the game with a minor knock.

TURKEY

As the SuperLiga was on break, Bursaspor ceased the opportunity to engage in a friendly encounter with lower tier side Sakaryaspor. The Green Crocodile won the game by 4-1 with Agyemang Badu and Kofi Amoako registering their names on the score sheet for Bursaspor.

