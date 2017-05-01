GHANAIAN PLAYERS ABROAD: Jordan Ayew shows class, Kevin Prince Boateng sees red as Sulley Muntari walks off pitch for racial abuse

David Addy, Gilbert Fiamenyo, Thomas Partey, Asamoah Gyan and Patrick Twumasi all grabbed league goals for their respective clubs while former AC Milan star Kevin Boateng saw red in Las Palmas home annihilation.

ENGLAND

Ander Ayew made way for Mark Noble in the 69th minute for West Ham United in their 0-0 stalemate with Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium.

Jordan Ayew was in blistering form for Swansea City in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford as a foul on him by Wayne Rooney resulted in Gylfi Siggurdson getting the equalizer.

Jeffrey Schlupp spent the entire duration of Crystal Palace 2-0 home defeat to Burnley on the substitute bench, meanwhile compatriot Daniel Agyei could not keep up with his impressive cameo appearance against Manchester United last week as he was left out of the match day squad for the away side.

Daniel Amartey did not make an appearance for Leicester City in their 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.

In the Championship, Winger Albert Adomah replaced Ivorian striker Jonathan Kodjia in the 72nd minute of Aston Villa 1-0 away defeat to relegation battlers Blackburn Rovers.

Christian Atsu scored a goal for Newcastle United in their 2-0 win over Cardiff City as they chase the English Championship title despite qualifying to the Premiership last week.

Belgian-born Denis Odoi was an unused substitute for Fulham in their 1-1 home draw with Brentford.

English-born Ghanaian striker Kwame Blaire Thomas failed to make appearance for Coventry City in their 1-0 home win over Walsall.

Crystal Palace loanee Hiram Boateng played 65 minutes for Northampton as they drew blank with Gillingham.

Derek Asamoah played the entire 90 minutes for Guiseley in their 1-1 home draw with Solihull.

Welsh-born midfielder Ethan Ampadu was an unused substitute in Exeter City 3-1 away win over Doncaster Rovers.

Reading loanee Tariqe Fosu scored for Colchester United in their 3-1 away win against Leyton Orient.

SPAIN

Mubarak Wakaso was not included in the match day squad by coach Tony Adams as they suffered relegation following a 2-1 defeat to Real Sociedad.

Thomas Partey was on target for Atletico Madrid as they thump UD Las Palmas 5-0 away, with Kevin Prince Boateng sent off for a second yellow card in the 62nd minute.

In the Segunda Division, Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah was an unused substitute for Cordoba in their 1-1 goal apiece against Mirandes.

FRANCE

Striker Majeed Waris played full throttle for Lorient in their 1-0 away loss to Nantes whiles compatriot Alhassan Wakaso came on to replace Wesley Lautoa in the 71st minute.

Ghana youth defender Geoffrey Acheampong was not included in Bastia 1-0 home win over Rennes.

ITALY

Maxwell Acosty was missing in action for Crotone in their 1-1 draw against AC Milan as their relegation battle rages on with four games to go.

Afriyie Acquah played 78 minutes for Torino as they drew 1-1 with Sampdoria at home.

Kwadwo Asamoah was an unused substitute in Juventus 2-2 away draw with Europe qualification hopefuls Atalanta.

Alfred Duncan delivers a five-star performance for Sassuoloas he was yellow carded and scored in their 3-1 away win over Empoli.

Sulley Muntari was booked for dissent in Pescara 1-0 away loss to Cagliari. Pescara relegation to the Italian Serie B was confirmed last week following a defeat to AS Roma. The most captivating part of the game was when he walked off the pitch after the referee failed to take action to halt alleged racist chants towards him from the stands.

Midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu played the entire duration of Udinese 4-0 humbling at Bologna, same as compatriot Godfred Donsah but for the victors.

In the Italian Serie B, Ranford Selasi did not make an appearance for Novara in their 3-2 home loss to Brescia.

Bright Addae played 90 minutes for Ascoli in their 0-0 stalemate with Latina.

Emmanuel Osei was an unused substitute for Pro Vercelli in their 1-0 home loss to Perugia.

GERMANY

Bernard Tekpetey was once again missing from Schalke match day squad as they hammered Leverkusen 4-1 away. Baba Rahman is out injured.

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Jung came on for Walace at half time but could not help his Hamburg from losing 4-0 at Augsburg.

Ebenezer Ofori saw 57 minutes of action for VfL Stuttgart as threy beat Nuremburg 3-2 at away to take a giant step to securing their Bundesliga promotion ticket with three games to finish.

AUSTRIA

Ghanaian youngster Gideon Mensah starred for FC Liefering in their 2-0 away win over FAC Wein.

Ghana youth midfielder David Atanga was yellow carded and substituted for Mattersburg in their 2-2 draw with AC Wolfsberger.

Kadri Mohammed played the last 13 minutes for Austria Vienna in their 4-1 thumping of Sturm Graz.

BELGIUM

Ghanaian duo Frank Acheampong and Denis Appiah starred for Anderlecht as they drew blank against Gent, but the former was substituted in the 86th minute.

Bernard Yao Kumordzi did not make an appearance for Genk in their 3-0 win against Kortrijk.

TURKEY

With just 4 matches to play in the Turkish Lig 1, Eskisehirspor inched closer to qualifying to the premier division as they thump already relegated Mersin side 4-0 at away, with Ghanaian defender Jerry Akaminko playing full throttle of the game.

John Boye was at his usual best for Sivasspor as he featured 90 minutes in their 2-0 victory over Giresunspor as they eye automatic promotion ticket to the premier division.

Mahatma Otoo continued his fine display for Umraniyespor as he played entire duration of their 2-2 away draw with Samsunspor, with compatriot Seidu Salifu making a substitute appearance.

SCOTLAND

Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo was hurled off at half time for a below par performance in the Old Firm derby against Celtic as Rangers loss 5-1 at home.

SERBIA

Ghanaian duo Richmond Boakye-Yiadom and Abraham Frimpong were involved in Red Star Belgrade 2-0 win over Vojvodina, but the former was substituted in the 90th minute.

PORTUGAL

Bernard Mensah did not make the match day squad for Vitoria Guimareas’ 2-0 win against Boavista.

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng bagged a brace for Moreirense in their 2-2 away draw to Arouca.

Osei Barnes spent the entire duration of Pacos Ferreira on the substitute bench as they recorded a 2-1 win over Belenenses.

Joseph Amoah played 90 minutes for Guimareas B as they beat Braga B 2-1 at home.

Ernest Ohemeng played 82 minutes for Academica Coimbra in their 1-0 away loss to Benfica B.

GREECE

Michael Asigba came on for Veria in their 3-0 away lose to Skoda Xanthi but his compatriot Jeffrey Sarpong missed they action due to suspension.

Midfielder Derek Boateng was involved in OFI Crete 1-1 home draw with Smyrnis.

NORWAY

Ghanaian youngster Patrick Kpozo attracted a yellow card in Tromso 3-1 away defeat to Aalesund.

USA

Striker Dominic Oduro came off the bench for Montreal Impact as they suffered a 2-1 home loss to Vancouver Whitecaps.

Ghanaian trio Mohammed Abu, Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah played the entire duration of Columbus Crew 3-2 home loss to New York City, but compatriot Abubakar Lalas was an unused substitute for the Crews.

David Accam was replaced in the 79th minute of Chicago Fire 2-1 away defeat to New York Red Bulls.

Ghanaian duo Lloyd Sam and Chris Odoi-Atsem were both involved in DC United 3-1 away victory over Atlanta United, but Patrick Nyarko missed out on the win due to minor injury.

In the NASL, Former Ghana youth international Kalif Alhassan made a cameo appearance for New York Cosmos once again in their 1-0 win over San Francisco Deltas.

Kwadwo Poku scored for FC Miami as they won 2-0 against FC Edmonton.

Ropapa Mensah made his debut for Harrisburg City Islanders in their 1-0 defeat to Pittsburgh Riverhounds as he lasted for 60 minutes.

FINLAND

Anthony Annan played 65 minutes for HJK Helsinki as they drew 1-1 with Inter Turku, with Evans Mensah making a 70th minute appearance.

Defender David Addy scored a debut goal for ROPS at they hammered PS Kemi 4-1 at home.

INDONESIA

Veteran Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien came off the bench for Persib Bandung in their 2-0 home win against Sriwijaya.

SUDAN

Augustine Okrah scores from the penalty spot to rescue a point for Al Hilal against Al Ahli Wad Medani.

KENYA

Gilbert Fiamenyo continued from his last week’s form when he scored for AFC Leaopards in their 1-1 away draw with Posta Rangers.

KAZAKHSTAN

Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi was on target for Astana FC in their 3-0 away win over Kaiser Kyzylordia to propel them to the summit of the Kazakh premier league log.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan scored from the spot to rescue a point for his side Al Ahli in their 2-2 draw with Al Sharja.

