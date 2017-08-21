Team of The Week: Ghanaian players abroad- Said Ahmed Said, Gilbert Koomson and Issah Abass book spots

After the conclusion of weekend games across the globe, Ghana’s leading football website, GHANASoccernet.com bring to you our regular best XI Ghanaian players in the various leagues.

FORMATION: 3-5-2

Goalkeeper: Seidu Mutawakilu

Defenders: Nuhu Kasim-Kadiri Mohammed-Lalas Abubakar

Midfielders: Raymond Gyasi-Agyemang Badu-Afriyie Acquah-Gilbert Koomson-Gideon Mensah

Forwards: Issah Abass-Ahmed Said

Seidu Mutawakilu (Enugu Rangers- Nigeria)

The lanky shot-stopper keeps the No.1 spot in our team of the week after another scintillating performance in his side’s 2-1 home win over Katsina United. He was impregnable for the large part of the game and made four fantastic saves.

Kasim Nuhu (Young Boys-Switzerland)

The young guardsman recovered from his howler in the Europa League against Russian giants CSKA Moscow, as he nullified the threat of compatriot Raphael Dwamena in their 0-0 stalemate against FC Zurich in the Swiss League. He took the game by the scruff of the neck when the going got tough for his side and went close to getting the winner in the dying embers but his header flew over the bar.

Kadiri Mohammed (Austria Vienna- Austria)

After finding it difficult to displace veteran German defender Heiko Werstermann in Vienna line-up, Kadiri grasped the opportunity when given a rare start as he was a joy to watch in their 3-1 victory at Mattersberg. His reading of the game and towering figure helped the team defend set pieces with ease. His performance could give coach Thorsten Fink headache when they host Osijek in the 2nd leg of the Europa League final round qualifier on Thursday.

Lalas Abubakar (Columbus Crew-USA)

The 22-year-old is gradually finding his feet in the MLS after yet another good performance for the Crew in their 1-1 draw against Orlando City. After winning eight tackles in the match. He popped up with the opening goal of the game, which earned his side a vital point. His aggressiveness and level headed will make him one of the best in the business should he continue stay calm and continue his development.

Raymond Gyasi (Stabaek-Norway)

After we picked this lad in our last week’s Team of the Week, we placed emphasis on his work rate, speed and dribbling attribute, but we failed to mention his stamina rate as he exhibited in Stabaek 3-2 win over Molde. He worked his socks off whenever they lose possession as he tracked back to help recover the ball and capped his superb afternoon with an assist.

Gideon Mensah (FC Liefering-Austria)

This lad looks promising. He has been displaying consistent performance over the past season and it’s no fluke that he was included in Red Bull Salzburg squad for Europe this season following his performance for Liefering in Bundesliga 2 last term. His crosses against Wacker Innsbruck were precise and he bombed forward with pace anytime he had the chance but was unfortunate to be on the losing end as they lost 1-0.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu (Bursaspor-Turkey)

Badu registered his name on the score sheet on his second match for his new side in their 3-1 win against Alanyaspor but there was more it than the goal. The 26-year-old covered every blade of the grass in a three-man midfield and won most his tackles, but his legs gave up in the closing stage of the encounter hence has to work on his stamina to reach the level that made him an undisputed starter at Udinese.

Afriyie Acquah (C) (Torino-Italy)

The 25-year-old narrowly pipped Alfred Duncan to this slot following his impressive ball recovery rate in his side’s 1-1 stalemate at Bologna. Acquah’s performance suggest he could be a valuable asset to the team this season despite being linked with a move away from the club.

Gilbert Koomson (Sogndal-Norway)

The enterprising midfielder was decent in possession and created five chances for his teammates in their 2-0 win over Kristiansund. He scored his side’s first goal from the penalty spot. His eye for pass and dribbling ability was top notch.

Issah Abass (Olimpija Ljulbjana-Slovenia)

The 18-year-old has taken the Slovenian top-flight league by storm after hitting five goals in six matches. He has never been overawed by taking responsibilities despite his age as he bagged a brace in their 3-1 win at Ankaran Hrvantini. He pace upfront caused a lot of headache for their opponent and could have had a hat-trick at the tail end of the game but he was denied by the woodwork.

Ahmed Said (Hadjuk Split-Croatia)

The former Genoa forward was the toast of Split fans with his bullying stature, he was clinical in the final third of the pitch as he bagged his first hat-trick in the club’s jersey in their 4-0 win at Rudes. His movement off the ball and timing caused their opponent problems whenever they have possession. If he can keep this form in their subsequent matches, it will not be long before heading back to mainstream Europe.

Twitter: @Reuben Obodai17

Facebook: Reuben Obodai

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)