Ghanaian players abroad Team of the Week: Abu Danladi, Jonathan Mensah, Christian Atsu and Jordan Ayew headline this week's ToTW

After the conclusion of weekend games across the globe, Ghana’s leading football website, GHANASoccernet.com bring to you our regular best 11 Ghanaian players in the various leagues.

FORMATION: 4-4-2

Adam Kwarasey (Valeranga-Norway)

It’s seldom we pick a goalkeeper who didn’t keep a clean sheet but his exploits in the final minutes for Valeranga in their 2-1 shocking win in the Norwegian Cup quarter final against such a huge club like BK Rosenborg at their fortress, gives him the nod ahead of Seidu Mutawakilu who kept another clean sheet in Nigeria for Enugu Rangers.

Samuel Mensah (Ostersunds FK-Sweden)

The 28-year-old was unlucky not to get into our team last week after a starring role against AIK Stockholm. However, in another sparkling performance, this time against Norkorrping, the former Right to Dream Academy graduate was once again at his commanding best.

He could have easily slotted in as our centre back but due to his versatility he has been deployed as a right back in our team of the week.

Kasim Nuhu (Young Boys-Switzerland)

For the third consecutive week, this lad finds himself in our team of the week after yet another stellar performance. The game against St. Gallen was at a critical ebb as Young Boys were at the death of losing the match, but from nowhere, the enterprising centre back took the game by the scruff of the neck to head home the equalizer. If reports in the media is anything to go by, any club that wins his signature will be buying a real leader.

Jonathan Mensah (C) (Columbus Crew-USA)

After a turbulent start to life in the Major League Soccer, the Black Stars defender has found his former form for the Crew. His match winning goal for Columbus Crew against high flying FC Dallas was no fluke because if you had the chance of watching the game from the on slot, you'll salute the ex-AshantiGold defender . He was assured of every tackle he made including interceptions and headers. Such displays will be needed in the Black Stars when they take on the Red Devils of Congo on Friday.

Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew-USA)

Another Crew player who did not put a foot wrong for the large parts of the game against FC Dallas. For some time now, Afful’s performance for the Ghana national team and the Crew has come under scrutiny but on Sunday, he was a delight to watch as his surging runs were perfect and he hardly lost the ball. Despite being a right footed lateral defender, we chose him as our makeshift left-back in our team of the week.

Christian Atsu (Newcastle United-England)

It was a monumental victory for the Magpies on Saturday and the architect of the unsullied win was the fleet footed Ghana international. Atsu was a threat down the right-hand side of midfield for Newcastle as they took Andre Ayew's West Ham United to the cleaners. The former Chelsea flop could have registered his name of the score sheet when he had goalkeeper Joe Hart at his mercy but he teed up the ball for Spanish striker Joselu to power home the side’s opener.

Godfred Donsah (Bologna-Italy)

What an unfortunate way to exit a game that you have controlled for the large part. Donsah was tidy in possession and pushed attack when need be. Those were the massive contribution by the player, who many believe has the attribute to become a world class midfielder. He covered the ground well but the conviction he had to take the ball from his own half to go past Benevento Calcio players with ease was amazing.

His unfortunate injury in the 70th minute curtailed his chance to win the player of the match.

Aziz Tetteh (Lech Poznan-Poland)

The former Liberty Professionals youth product has one of the few Ghanaian players who have impressed in Europe this season. The well-built enforcer could have earned a debut Black Stars had it not been the unnecessary red card he received for the side earlier this month, which made him miss four games in August.

Tetteh’s selflessness and desire to promote the team's purpose couldn't have been more evident than when he cleared the ball off the line when the score line was 0-0.

Abu Danladi (Minnesota United-USA)

Another player from the Major League Soccer, who grabbed the headlines after his two goals sunk Chicago Fire. Relatively unknown in this part of the world, Danladi has been one of the rising stars in the league with his consistent performances. The manner in which he took his two goals has won plaudits from pundits and coaches alike.

Jordan Ayew (Swansea City-England)

There has been some debate over the years about how many world-class players we have in the Black Stars. Well, for once we can say that Jordan Ayew is gradually closing the debate.

It was Ayew who tormented Frank de Boer’s Crystal Palace with his frightening pace and insatiable work rate. By virtue of the performance exhibited on Saturday, Ghanaians will expect something closer to that when he lines up for Ghana in Friday’s 2018 World Cup double header qualifiers against Congo.

Mohammed Nasiru (Hacken- Sweden)

Nasiru has been one of Ghana’s best performers in Europe this season. The Kumasi-born forward seems to be getting better and better with every performance.

For some time now Nasiru has been attracting the headlines in Sweden with his displays for the Black and Yellows, and on Sunday, he was at it again when he fired an early minute goal in their 3-1 win over Jonkopings. However, it was his all round performance in the game caught our attention as he created three chances for his co-forwards.

By: Reuben Obodai

@Reuben Obodai17

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)