Ghanaian players abroad Team of the Week: Asamoah delivers as Paintsil, Partey and Attamah headline this week's ToTW

FORMATION: 4-4-1-1

Fatau Dauda (Enyimba-Nigeria)

The 'Lion' is our pick for this week's spot after helping Enyimba cling on 3rd position. The veteran gloves made seven saves in their 1-0 win against Katsina United who are fighting to maintain their elite league status. They are just a point above the drop hence they threw everything at the Ghanaian shot-stopper. He foiled their counter attacks, producing a quite brilliant stop at a crucial time in the dying embers.

Samuel Mensah (Ostersunds FK-Sweden)

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate has been deployed across the back line for Ostersunds this season and he always excels. The 28-year-old was a joy to watch in their 2-0 win over AFC Eskilstuna playing in his usual centre back position. Mensah was assured in possession and his sense of timing was class, and it's no fluke that he was singled out for praises after the game by coach Graham Potter.

Joseph Attamah (Istanbul Basaksehir-Turkey)

After facing barrage of criticisms for his performance for Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers against Congo, Attamah recovered excellently well when he rose highest to power home the first goal for Basaksehir. Attamah was will need to show more of such performances whenever he gets the opportunity to turn out for the Black Stars again.

Daniel Opare (Augsburg-Germany)

The former Ghana youth performance for Augsburg as they dispatched Cologne was impressive, considering the fact that he's not tasted first team action for quite a while. His timing of tackling and crosses were pin-point. His recovery was a reminisce of what he served Ghanaian football populace during his formative years.

Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus)

The way he controlled matters in the side's 3-0 win against Chievo Verona was a delight to watch after given a rare 90 minutes by coach Maxi Allegri. Asamoah was superb in midfield and showed character as he had a hand in everything good that came from the Bianconeri set up.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu (Bursaspor-Turkey)

Badu has become a mainstay in the Green Crocodile side since his switch in the off season. The on-loan Udinese enforcer has rediscovered his mojo and he was the orchestrator for the team as they saw off Akhisar Genclik Spor 3-0 on Saturday.

Majeed Ashimeru (Austria Lustenau-Austria)

The 19-year-old was not overawed by the occasion in his debut appearance for the side against Hartberg. The former WAFA linchpin was the shinning light in the team as they lost 2-1 at home. He was commanding in possession and rarely lost the ball, which attracted the major tabloids in the country.

Bernard Kumordzi (Kortrijk-Belgium)

Change is good as they say. Kumordzi has rediscovered his former self at the Jupilar PRO League minnows. He makes things thick for the side anytime called upon by coach Yannis Anastasiuo. In the game against Zulte Waregem Kumordzi showed leadership when the going got tough for his side and capped his fine afternoon with a goal to rescue a point.

Raymond Gyasi (Stabaek-Norway)

The lad can be a great asset for Ghana should he switch nationality due to his pace and work rate on the flanks. He was a constant threat for Stabaek as they picked a draw at Aalesund FK. Gyasi's work rate off the ball was admirable, and went close to registering his name on score sheet but for a smart goalkeeping by Andreas Lie.

Thomas Partey (C) (Atletico Madrid-Spain)

Partey continued from where he left off before the international break by playing full minutes for the Rojiblanco in their goalless draw at the Mestalla. Partey is gradually becoming the player Diego Someone wants as he put himself on the line for the side on several occasions in the match. For Partey to keep captain Gabi out of the Atletico team in a difficult game against Valencia speaks volumes of the player's quality.

Joseph Paintsil (Ferencvarosi-Hungary)

Many at times when young players travel abroad they face difficulties to adapt quickly to their new surroundings, but not this 19-year-old lad. Paintsil joined the Hungarian giants on transfer deadline day but has already endeared himself to the club's faithful after opening the scoring in their 5-2 victory over Vasas. His eye for goal can be attested in the Ghana Premier League after scoring ten goals for the Harbour Boys. His pace and verve were to much for Vasas defenders to handle.

