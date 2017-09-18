Ghanaian players abroad Team of the Week: Atsu, Adomah, Ofori, Sulley and Sumaila headline this week's TOTW

After the conclusion of weekend games across the globe, Ghana’s leading football website, GHANASoccernet.com bring to you our regular best 11 Ghanaian players in the various leagues.

FORMATION: 4-4-2

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United-South Africa)

I'm still trying to work out how Maritzburg United managed to pull this result off and the only plausible suggestion I can think of is Richard Ofori. This was the sort of game that could easily be Orlando Pirates' but the big hand of Ofori robbed of maximum points. The Ghana safest pair of hands started his superb performance by getting a hand to a fabulous strike by Mthokozisi Dube. He then pushed a wonderful header from Thabo Qalinge over the bar, before producing a great reaction save from Thamqansa Gabuza.

Samuel Mensah (Ostersunds FK-Sweden)

Mensah has been one of the kingpins behind the fairytale story of Ostersunds in the Europa League and the Allsvenskan championship due to his versatility. I admit he can be erratic at times but when he is on top of his game there aren't many better defenders in the Swedish league. Against Sirius, he coped comfortably as they recorded another clean sheet.

Daniel Opare (Augsburg-Germany)

It's always a joy watching this lad play. The 26-year-old is gradually making the right back his bonafide property after last week's superb outing against Cologne, Opare followed that up with another strong performance in their 2-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt. His timely runs and accurate crosses were delight to watch.

Rashid Sumaila (C) (Al Qadsia-Kuwait)

What a performance by Rashid Sumaila. Against Al Arabi, Sumaila was the heart and soul of Al Qadsia despite the game ending in a 2-2 draw. A last ditch tackle saved his side from losing the match.

What impresses me about Sumaila is his ability to lead. Since his return to first-team action from the ankle injury in the Black Stars 2-1 defeat to USA, the 24-year-old has shown a tremendous run of form. His very presence engenders confidence and belief in everyone who plays alongside him. Some players command respect and Sumaila is clearly one of them. If he can keep up this early season form this season then next season then Al Qadsia could wrestle the title back from Al Kuwaiti. Rashid Obuobi (Ventspils- Latvia) It's always difficult for young players to a new position but this lad has shown over time that he's ready to his game to the next level. Naturally, Obuobi is a winger but he's endeared himself to his new role as left back for Ventspils, and in their 2-2 stalemate with Metta/Lu, Obuobi took the game by storm as he had a hand in all the two goals his side scored. Seeing young players take up mantle like Obuobi did, makes me see light at the end of the tunnel for Ghana Football. Albert Adomah (Aston Villa-England) After finding game time difficult to come by for Steve Bruce's outfit, Adomah ceased the opportunity in their 3-0 win at Barnsley by bagging a brace. Not just the goals but his overall performance on the day will give Bruce head ache ahead of their game against his former club Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup. His energy was top notch especially when Barnsley had possession. Aziz Tetteh (Lech Poznan-Poland)

Anytime I watch Aziz Tetteh play he reminds me of Michael Essien's hey days at Chelsea. His commanding posture in midfield always allow his teammates to attack without fear. The former Liberty Professionals youth product was bullish in their 1-0 win against Korona Kielce and could have registered his name on score sheet when he rose high to head a corner but his effort grazed the bar.

Gershon Koffie (New England Revolution-USA)

A veteran of the Major League Soccer, Koffie has found his usual form again since he returned to USA after his failed time at Hammarby. Koffie played a starting role for New England Revolution despite suffering a 3-1 defeat to Sporting Kansas City. His organizational sense and passing range were delight to watch. The red card for Nemeth weakened his side and had striker Kei Kamara being potent up front, the Revs could have carried the day.

Christian Atsu (Newcastle United-England)

And finally Atsu scores! Those were the words of commentator Jim Beglin after the tricky winger opened his account in the English Premier League. The nimble footed attacker has been by far the Magpies best player in the top division. He's one of the reasons Newcastle have won their last three games as his runs and dribbles caused a whole lot of problems for Erik Pieters and Kevin Wimmer. His first control is of one his major weapons, and it reflected in the goal he scored against Stoke City. It was a relief for his fans to see him break his premier league duck after some long.

Sadam Sulley (Zemplin Michalovce-Slovakia)

I had never even heard of this lad before he made the move to Michalovce last week. Making your debut for any team is an ordeal but it's an entirely different matter when your are given a baptism of fire in front of your home supporters. What made the occasion even more intense was the amount resting on the match for both teams. Well, what a performance by Sadam Sulley. The approach from the 20-year-old was just perfect. He did exactly what was expected of him by coach Anton Soltis as he opened the scoring just twenty-four minutes into the game against FK Senica. He never once over-complicated the game when in possession and was a threat throughout the match. His second strike of the afternoon was a pure class as he went past two defenders before planting his shot underneath the cross bar. It's great to see young Ghanaians making names for themselves in Europe this season after Joseph Paintsil's last week's performance for Ferencvarosi in his debut. Kwesi Appiah (AFC Wimbledon-England) Against Blackburn, who have won their last four games in the league, Appiah looked as sharp as I have seen him, which would also account for the faith reposed in him by coach Neal Ardley. His sense of positioning and vision to score the only goal of the match was commendable. After his first shot was blocked, Appiah quickly tuck home from the rebound. His hold up play and pace came to the fore when needed most for his struggling side.

