Ghanaian players abroad wrap up: Boakye-Yiadom, Adomah, Attamah, Nuhu shine as Addae receives red in Italy

In-form Richmond Boakye Yiadom was in his usual gun blazing element as he scored FOUR goals for Red Star Belgrade in their 6-1 win.

Meanwhile, Albert Adomah also secured maximum for Aston Villa with his brilliant double against Queens Park Rangers away.

Lastly, Adam Kwarasey continued from where he left before the international break with another superb outing for Ronny Deila's Valeranga.

Reuben Obodai has a lowdown on how Ghanaian players fared across the globe over the weekend.

ENGLAND

Andre Ayew was not included in West Ham United that lost 2-0 against Watford under new manager David Moyes due to illness.

Collins Quaner made a cameo appearance for Huddersfield as they were spanked 4-0 by Bournemouth.

Jeffery Schlupp enjoyed full throttle for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw with Everton at the Selhurst Park.

Daniel Amartey was not included in Leicester City match day squad that lost 2-0 at home to Manchester City.

Christian Atsu lasted 82 minutes for Newcastle United in their 1-0 home loss to Bournemouth.

Jordan Ayew was taken off at half time in Swansea City’s 2-0 loss at Burnley on Saturday.

In the Championship, Albert Adomah continued his fine form for Aston Villa by hitting a brace in their 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers.

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh missed the Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 win at Reading through injury.

Dennis Odoi picked a booking but lasted full throttle for Fulham in their 1-1 draw with Derby County.

Andy Yiadom picked a booking but lasted full minutes for Barnsley in their 1-1 draw at Norwich City.

Caleb Ekuban returned from a long injury layoff to play thirteen minutes for Leeds United in their 2-1 win against Middlesbrough.

In the League One, striker Kwesi Appiah was not included in AFC Wimbledon squad that won 3-1 at Bristol City.

Striker Tarique Fosu made a cameo appearance for Charlton Athletic in their 2-2 draw wuth MK Dons. Joe Dodoo meanwhile, was an unused substitute for the Addicks.

Hiram Boateng played full action for Exeter City in their 1-0 defeat at Chesterfield.

Declan Appau made a cameo appearance for Woking in their 1-1 draw with Maidenhead. Harold Odametey lasted full period for Maidenhead.

Midfielder Nortei Nortey scored his FIFTH league goal for Dover Athletic in their 1-1 draw at Leyton Orient.

Kwame Thomas endeared himself to Solihull faithful on his debut by rescuing a point for them in their 1-1 draw at Maidenstone. Nana Ofori-Twumasi played full minutes for the losers while Akwesi Asante made a cameo appearance for the victors.

Koby Arthur warmed the bench for Macclesfield in their 0-0 with Boreham Wood.

SPAIN

Thomas Partey lasted 54 minutes for Atletico Madrid in their goalless draw against Real Madrid in the El Derbi.

Mubarak Wakaso was introduced at half time for Deportivo Alaves in their 4-1defeat at Getafe.

In the Segunda Division, On loan Manchester City midfielder Yaw Yeboah made a cameo appearance for Oviedo in their 3-1 defeat at Valladolid while Owusu Kwabena was missing from the match day squad.

ITALY

Kwadwo Asamoah played full period of action for Juventus as they were shocked 3-2 by Sampdoria.

Rahman Chibsah lasted 68 minutes for Benevento Calcio in their 2-1 home loss to Sassuolo. Both Bright Gyamfi and Alfred Duncan were missing from Benvento and Sassuolo match day squad respectively.

Afriyie Acquah warmed the bench for Torino as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Chievo Verona.

Isaac Cofie made a cameo appearance for Genoa in their 1-0 win over Crotone on Sunday.

In the Serie B, Isaac Donkor warmed the bench for Cesena in their 5-3 loss at Empoli.

Bright Addae was shown a direct red card in Ascoli 4-0 loss at Parma.

Patrick Asmah and Moses Odjer warmed the bench for Salernitana in their 1-1 draw with Cremonese.

Ransford Selasi was not included in Pescara match day squad that recorded a 3-1 win over Pro Vercelli.

Emmanuel Besea made a cameo appearance for Frosinone in their 1-1 stalemate with Avellino.

FRANCE

Enock Kwarteng returned from injury to warm the bench for Nantes in their 4-1 defeat at Paris Saint Germain.

Abdul Majeed Waris warmed the bench for Lorient FC in their 4-2 win over Stade Brestois

Grejohn Kyei made a cameo appearance for Stade Riems in their 1-1 draw with FC Paris.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux Montbiliard in their 2-1 win over Olympique Nimes.

GERMANY

Ebenezer Ofori warmed the bench for VfL Stuttgart in their 2-1 won over Borussia Dortmund on Friday.

Daniel Opare picked a booking in Augburg’s 3-0 loss against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Youngster Okyere Wreidt wares the bench for The Bavarian giants.

Kevin-Prince Boateng registered a goal for Eintracht Frankfurt in their 1-1 stalemate with TSG Hoffenheim.

Defender Joseph Baffo missed Eintracht Brauschweig 2-2 draw with Armenia Bielefield through injury. Steffen Nkansah warmed the bench for Brauschweig.

Marcel Appiah excelled at the heart of defence for VfL Osnabruck in their 4-1 vicotry over Aalen

AUSTRIA

Kadiri Mohammed lasted full period for Austria Vienna in their 3-2 home loss to Admira.

Bernard Tekpetey was an unused substitute for Altach in their 1-0 defeat at Mattersburg.

In the Erste Liga, Austrian-born Ghanaian attacker Samuel Oppong played full action for BW Linz in their 2-0 loss against Wattens.

Majeed Ashimeru was a delight to watch for Austria Lustenau in their goalless draw with Hartberg.

David Atanga played the entire duration of Liefering FC goalless draw with Neustadt. Meanwhile, Samuel Tetteh lasted 82 minutes for Leifering.

Kingsley Boateng was a pillar at the back for Ried Grodno in their 2-0 win over Kapfenberg.

AZERBAIJAN

Richard Gadze lasted full minutes for Zira FK in their 1-0 win over Keshla on Saturday.

BELGIUM

Nana Akwesi Asare captained KAA Gent in their 3-0 victory over Sporting Lokeren.

Dennis Appiah made a cameo appearance for Anderlecht in their 2-1 win against Mouscron. Emmanuel Nii Adjei Sowah missed the game for Anderlecht through injury.

Eric Ocansey lasted full period for KAS Eupen in their 1-0 home defeat to Royal Antwerp. Goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was not part of the Eupen squad while William Acheampong was not included in Antwerp match day squad.

Bernard Kumordzi was a stalwart for Kortrijk in their 3-2 win over Sint Truiden. Samuel

Asamoah lasted 72 minutes while on loan Club Brugge striker Elton Acolatse played the entire second half for Truiden.

Joseph Aidoo continued his remarkable start to life in Belgium as he helped KRC Genk defeat Zulte Waregem 1-0

Nana Opoku Ampomah recovered from the knock he suffered on his debut for Ghana in the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt to play 60 minutes for Beveren-Waasland in their 3-0 trouncing against league leaders Club Brugge.

Osah Bernardinho Tetteh was not included in Westerlo squad that lost 2-1 at KSV Roeselare.

BELARUS

Joel Fameyeh made cameo appearance for Dinamo Brest in their 1-1 against Gorodeja. Saliw Babawo, however, did not make the team’s match day squad.

Dickson Afoakwa played full throttle for FC Gomel in their 2-0 win at FC Minsk. Evans Edomanko did not make the match day squad for the victors.

BULGARIA

Striker Francis Narh has still not recovered from injury as his Levski Sofia side were held to a goalles draw by Bistritsa.

Attacking midfielder Carlos Ohene picked a booking but completed 90 minutes for Beroe as they beat Pirin Blagoevrad 1-0 away.

Ishmael Baidu was introduced in the 45th minute for Septemvri Sofia in their 4-1 loss at Slavia Sofia.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Benjamin Tetteh was introduced in the 77th minute for Bohemians 1905 in their 2-1 win over Mlada Boleslav.

CROATIA

Said Ahmed Said sealed the win for Hadjuk Split in their 3-1 win over Istra 1961. German-born Ghanaian attacker Reagy Ofosu missed a late penalty to reduce the deficit for Istra.

Maxwell Boadu Acosty and Obeng Reagan respectively spent the entire duration of Rijeka 0-0 draw with Inter Zapresic on the substitute bench.

DENMARK

Ibrahim Moro played the entire period of Silkeborg in their 3-1 loss at Aarhus on Saturday.

Kelvin Mensah warmed the bench for Brondby as they pipped Copenhagen by 1-0 on Sunday.

Ernest Asante lasted 79 minutes for FC Nordsjaelland in their 4-2 loss at Brondby. Kelvin Mensah warmed the bench for the victors while Nordsjaelland Ghanaian trio of Mumin Abdul, Collins Tanor and Godsway Donyoh missed the game. The latter is sidelined with injury.

Joseph Mensah missed AC Horsen goalless draw with OB Odense through injury. Nana Welbeck warmed the bench for the victors.

Young attacker Emmanuel Oti was in devastating form for Esbjerg in their 4-0 win over Brabrand.

DR CONGO

Daniel Nii Adjei fired TP Mazembe to victory over SuperSport United in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup final. Solomon Asante made a cameo appearance for the Ravens while Yaw Frimpong warmed the bench.

HUNGARY

Joseph Paintsil opened the scoring for Ferencvarosi in their 2-0 win over Paks on Saturday.

KUWAIT

Defender Rashid Sumaila was magnificent for Al Qadsia in their 1-1 draw with Al Salmiya.

NETHERLANDS

Defender Derrick Luckassen picked a booking but completed full minutes for PSV Eindhoven in their 1-0 win over PEC Zwolle.

Jonathan Opoku returned from a long injury layoff to make a cameo appearance for VVV Venlo as they held Feyenoord to a 1-1 draw.

Thomas Agyepong was still missing for NAC Breda through injury as they were thump 8-0 by Ajax.

In the Eerste Divisie, Leroy Owusu was dazzling for Almere City in their 2-2 draw at FC Emmen.

Shadrach Eghan warmed the bench for Go Ahead Eagle in their 3-0 defeat to Dordrecht.

NORWAY

Raymond Gyasi and Gilbert Koomson respectively spent the entire duration of Stabaek 1-1 draw with Sogndal on the substitute bench.

Adam Kwarasey was in scintillating form for Valeranga in their 2-0 win over Odd.

Raymond Gyasi was not included in the Stabaek squad that annihilated Odd 5-0.

Edwin Gyasi was in great form for Aalesund despite losing 1-0 at Sarpsborg 08.

POLAND

Aziz Tetteh warmed the substitute bench for Lech Poznan in their 0-0 draw at Sandecja Nowy.

PORTUGAL

Winger Ernest Ohemeng was did not make Moreirense squad that defeated Felguerias 5-2 in the Taca de Portugal Round of 16.

Emmanuel Hackman and Lumor Agbenyenu lasted full period for Portimonense in their 3-2 loss against FC Porto in the Taca de Portugal Round of 16.

Alhassan Wakaso enjoyed full action for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 2-1 win over Sporting Feirense.

SWITZERLAND

Kasim Nuhu picked a booking for Young Boys but played full throttle as they beat FC Zurich 2-1 Raphael Dwamena lasted 81 minutes for the losers.

In the Challenge League, defender Kwadwo Duah picked a booking but lasted 90 minutes for Winterthur in their 2-0 victory over Wil.

SCOTLAND

Prince Buaben missed Hearts of Midlothian 1-1 draw with St Patrick through injury.

SERBIA

Francis Kyeremeh picked a booking before being taken off in the 37th minute for Radnik FK in their goalless draw with Vojvodina. Owusu Bempah was once again missing from Vojvodina squad as he continues to nurse an injury.

Jones Asare was not included in Javor match day squad that lost to giants Partizan Belgrade.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom was in superb form for Red Star Belgrade as he scored four goals to help the side thump Rad Beograd 6-1. Abraham Frimpong did not the squad list for the victors.

Samuel Owusu picked a booking and lasted 77 minutes for Cukaricki in their 2-1 win against Napradek.

SLOVENIA

Abrahim Arafat Mensah lasted 82 minutes for Aluminij in their 3-0 win at Triglav. Meanwhile, compatriot Derrick Mensah was not part of the victors match day squad.

Mitch Apau and Issah Abass played 90 minutes for NK Olimpija Ljubljana in their 1-0 loss against NK Maribor. Kingsley Boateng, meanwhile, warmed the bench for the losers.

SLOVAKIA

Hans Nunoo Sarpei was introduced in the 37th minute for Senica FK in their goalless stalemate with Nitra.

THAILAND

Prince Amponsah played full action for Chonburi in their 2-1 loss to Buriram at home.

Dominic Adiyiah played a major part in Nahkon Ratchasima 1-1 draw at home with Sukhothai.

TUNISIA

Defender Nicholas Opoku was in great form for Club African in their 2-1 win over Ben Guerdane.

TURKEY

Kamal Issah lasted 61 minutes for Genclerbirligi in their 2-1 loss to Kayserispor. Elvis Manu made a cameo appearance for the losers while Asamoah Gyan failed to recover in time in Kayseripor victory.

John Boye was still missing for Sivasspor in their 4-1 walloping at Fenerbahce through injury.

Joseph Attamah opened the scoring for Istanbul Basaksehir in their 5-1 win against Galatasaray.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu lasted 72 minutes for Bursaspor in their goalless draw with Goztepe. Kofi Atta was an unused substitute for the Green Crocodile.

Issac Sackey warmed the bench for Alanyaspor in their 1-0 win over Yeni Malatyaspor.

Joseph Attamah put in a splendid performance for Istanbul Basaksehir as they defeated Akhisar Genclik Spor 2-1 at home.

Mahatma Otoo played the entire period of action for Balikesirspor in their 3-2 defeat against Eskisehirspor. Jerry Akaminko picked a booking but lasted full throttle for the victors.

By: Reuben Obodai

