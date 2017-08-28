Ghanaian players abroad wrap up: Christian Atsu, Jordan Ayew come alive in England as Jonathan Mensah and Abu Danladi grab headline in USA

Ghana winger Christian Atsu lit up the English Premier League with an unselfish assist in Newcastle United first win over the season since their return to the elite division.

Jordan Ayew opened his English Premier League account for Swansea City against Crystal Palace likewise Thomas Partey for Atletico Madrid and Kwesi Appiah for AFC Wimbledon but the big news is, Joseph Aidoo finally made his bow for KRC Genk in a cameo appearance.

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you comprehensive wrap of how Ghanaian players performed for the respective clubs across the globe over the weekend.

ENGLAND

Jordan Ayew opened his league account for Swansea City as they defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 at the Selhuirst Park to pile pressure on coach Frank de Boer. Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah lasted the entire game for Palace while Black Stars returnee Jeffery Schlupp watched from the substitute bench.

Christian Atsu was in an inspiring form for Newcastle United as he set up a goal in their 3-0 thumping of Andre Ayew’s West Ham United. Both players lasted the entire period of the game.

Daniel Amartey was not called upon by coach Craig Shakespeare despite Leicester City being under pressure for the vast period of their 2-0 loss at Old Trafford against Manchester United on Saturday.

German-born Ghanaian forward Collins Quaner made a cameo appearance for Huddersfield Town in their 0-0 stalemate against Southampton.

In the Championship, there was no sign of Andy Yiadom in the Barnsley side that disciplined Sunderland 3-0 despite returning to the club after his move to Huddersfield Town was reported to have fallen through.

Defender Dennis Odoi was introduced in the 89th minute to help shore up the defense for Fulham in their 2-0 away win against Ipswich Town.

Striker Caleb Ekuban missed Leeds United 2-0 away win against Nottingham Forest through injury.

Injured Phil Ofosu-Ayeh watched from the stands as his Wolverhampton side picked a point at Brentford with a 0-0 score line.

Winger Albert Adomah was left on the Aston Villa bench as they came from behind to hold Bristol City to a 1-1 draw.

In the League One, striker Kwesi Appiah scored his first goal of the season for AFC Wimbledon as they beat Doncaster Rovers 2-0. Appiah lasted for 76 minutes.

Thomas Asante Brandon warmed the bench for Milton Keynes Dons as they were walloped 4-1 at Blackburn Rovers.

Meanwhile in the National League, midfielder Koby Arthur was not included in the Macclesfield 1-0 win against Nortei Nortey’s Dover Athletic. Nortey was taken off in the 78th minute.

Striker Kwame Thomas was not included in Coventry City squad for the trip to Yeovil Town as they lost 2-0.

Akwesi Asante was also left out of Grimsby Town squad in their 3-2 loss to Wycombe at home after playing for the U-23 side on Friday.

SPAIN

Thomas Partey capped his first start of the campaign for Atletico Madrid with a goal in their 5-1 annihilation of Las Palmas.

Mubarak Wakaso worked tirelessly for Deportivo Alaves but could not prevent his side going down 2-0 to Barcelona. Wakaso got booked in the 36th minute and was substituted with seventeen minutes left on the clock.

Striker Emmanuel Boateng came on in the 68th minute for Levante in their 2-2 draw against Deportivo La Coruna.

ITALY

Godfred Donsah had a mixed night for Bologna as he scored a wonderful solo goal against Benevento Calcio but suffered an injury before being withdrawn in the 70th minute. Ghanaian duo Rahman Chibsah and Bright Gyamfi spent the entire period on the bench for Benevento.

Midfielder Isaac Cofie was an unused substitute for Genoa in their 4-2 defeat against Kwadwo Asamoah’s Juventus. Asamoah did not travel to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris as he inches closer to a move away from the Italian giants.

Midfielder Afriyie Acquah made a late introduction for Torino in their 3-0 win over Alfred Duncan’s Sassuolo. Duncan played full throttle for the losers. Meanwhile, Claud Adjapong also played the last twenty-five minutes of action for Sassuolo.

Midfielder Maxwell Boadu Acosty was not included in Crotone match day squad in their 0-0 stalemate with Chievo Verona as his imminent move to Rijeka gets closer.

In the Serie B, midfielder Bright Addae continued from where he left off last season for Ascoli by playing 90 minutes but they lost 3-2 to newly promoted side Cittadella.

Midfielder Moses Odjer was introduced in the 77th minute for Salernitana in their 0-0 stalemate at Venezia.

FRANCE

Enock Kwarteng returned from a long injury layoff to warm the bench for Nantes as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Olympique Lyon.

Neither striker Majeed Waris nor Alhassan Wakaso was in action for Lorient who managed a 2-0 away win over Clermont on Friday.

Abdul Majeed Waris and Alhassan Wakaso were both missing for Lorient as they were held to a 2-1 win over Stade Reims. French-born midfielder Grejohn Kyei made a cameo appearance for Reims.

Striker Ebenezer Assifuah failed to score for the second successive week and was substituted in the 74th minute for Le Havre in their 1-0 loss at Olympique Nimes.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi watched from the bench as Sochaux were hammered 5-1 at home by Chatearoux.

GERMANY

Midfielder Gideon Jung came on late for Hamburg SV in their 3-1 win over FC Cologne on Friday.

For the second week running, versatile midfielder Ebenezer Ofori warmed the bench for VfL Stuttgart in their 1-0 victory over FSV Mainz.

excelled in midfield for Hamburg SV in their 1-0 win over Augsburg on Saturday. On the Augsburg bench was Ghana defender Daniel Opare. Austrian-born Ghanaian Kevin Danso was also unused by Augsburg.

Midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng came off the bench in the second-half to play for Eintracht Frankfurt who held Freiburg to a 0-0 draw on his return to the Bundesliga.

AUSTRIA

Striker Bernard Tekpetey, who joined Altach last week from Schalke 04 made his debut for Altach as a second half substitute in their 1-0 win over Mattersburg.

David Atanga was left out of the Red Bull Salzburg squad for match fitness reasons in their shocking 1-0 loss at Sturm Graz.

Towering defender Kadiri Mohammed kept his place in the Ausria Vienna side as they thump Admira 3-1 away.

Austrian-born Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Oppong was left out of BW Linz that recorded a convincing 4-0 over FAC Wien.

Centre-back Kennedy Boateng picked a booking in the 37th minute but lasted the entire duration for Reid in their 4-0 mauling of Wattens on Friday.

Promising left-back Gideon Mensah played key role for FC Liefering in their 0-0 home draw against Austria Lustenau.

AZERBAIJAN

Striker Richard Gadze continued his fine start to the season by putting Zira FC ahead in their 3-1 win over SumQayit on Saturday.

BELGIUM

Goalkeeper Abdul Manaf-Nurudeen was again left out of Zulte Waregem squad that suffered a 3-2 defeat at Sporting Charleroi.

Fleet footed attacker Eric Ocansey played full throttle for Eupen in their 3-0 heavy defeat at Lokeren.

Nana Opoku Ampomah saw 90 minutes of action for Waasland-Beveren as they were pipped by Samuel Asamoah’s St. Truiden. Asamoah was an unused substitute.

Midfielder Bennard Yao Kumordzi lasted for 77 minutes for Kortrijk as they were held at home by Mouscron on Firday

Former Inter Allies defender Joseph Aidoo finally made his debut for KRC Genk as a late substitute to shore up the defense.

Nana Akwasi Asare was brought on in the second-half by Gent in their 3-2 loss at Mouscron.

Exciting youngster Eric Ocansey scored the match winner for KAS Eupen in their 2-1 win over KV Oostende.

Nana Opoku Ampomah scored one of the consolation goals for Waasland-Beveren in their 3-2 home loss to Lokeren. That was the young midfielder’s second goal in two weeks.

Dutch-born Ghanaian youngster Elton Acolatse missed Club Brugge with an injury as they put 4 unanswered goals past Standard Liege.

Left back Nana Asare was solid for KAA Gent in their 0-0 draw with Anderlecht. French-born defender Dennis Appiah played 90 minutes while Emmanuel Adjetey Sowah watch the game from substitute bench

William Owusu Acheampong returned to FC Antwerp match day squad for their clash against Oostende but could not get a bite of the cherry as they won 4-3.

In the Belgian Cup, midfielder Osah Bernardinho Tetteh was enterprising for Westerlo in their 4-0 win over Toekomst Menem.

BULGARIA

Former Tema Youth striker Francis Narh was not included in Levski Sofia squad that defeated Slavia Sofia 4-0.

CROATIA

Ex-Genoa forward Said Ahmed Said was superb for Hadjuk Split in their 2-0 home win over Istra 1961.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Ex-Standard Liege forward Benjamin Tetteh was not part of the Bohemians 1905’s squad for their 2-0 defeat at Dukla Prague due to injury.

DENMARK

Midfielder Joseph Mensah played 82 minutes for AC Horsens who suffered a 2-0 lossat Brondby. Kelvin Mensah was not included in Brondby match day squad.

Mase Nana Addo Welbeck bench warning situation did not change this weekend as his side Odense BK played out a 2-2 stalemate at Sonderjyske.

Godsway Donyoh scored a goal and registered an assist for compatriot Ernest Asante as FC Nordsjaelland walloped FC Copenhagen 3-0 at the Right to Dream Park. Meanwhile Collins Tanor came on late for the Wild Tigers.

Former New Edubiase United midfielder Ibrahim Moro was at his usual best for Silkeborg as he played 90 minutes but could not prevent his side going down 2-0 at home against Hobro.

FINLAND

Both Anthony Annan and Evans Mensah played for HJK Helsinki in their 1-0 victory over KuPS in the Finnish top-flight.

Left back David Addy continues to nurse an injury as he missed RoPS 4-2 home win over Inter Turku.

Ghanaian duo Rueben Ayarna and Baba Mensah enjoyed 90 minutes for Ilves in their 2-1 victory over HIFK while compatriot Thomas Agyiri missed the game with a minor knock.

In the second-tier Division, striker Seth Paintsil scored the winning goal for Jaro FF in their 2-1 victory against Ekenas.

GEORGIA

Former Portland Timbers winger Kalif Alhassan played 62 minutes for Dila Gori in their 3-0 win over Poti.

SCOTLAND

Midfielder Prince Buaben was a second-half substitute for Heart of Midlothian in their 2-1 defeat at Motherwell.

Striker Joe Dodoo was against not called upon for first team duty by coach Pedro Caixinha as Rangers recorded a 3-1 win over Ross County.

NORWAY

Goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey frustrated Rosenbork BK in the quarter finals of Norway NM Cup as Valeranga pipped them 2-1.

SOUTH AFRICA

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori warmed the bench for Maritzburg United in their 0-0 away draw with Supersports United.

SWEDEN

Nasiru Mohammed was at his usual best for Hacken BK and grabbed an early minute goal in their 3-1 win over Jonkopings. He was substituted in 78th minute while compatriot Abubakar Mohammed saw 90 minutes of action for the victors.

Versatile defender Samuel Mensah was impregnable at the back for Ostersunds FK as they continued from where they left off in the Europa League playoffs in midweek to beat Norrkoping 2-0. Meanwhile, his compatriots Patrick Kpozo and Frank Arhin were unused substitutes.

Kingsley Sarfo came off the bench in the 11th minute for Malmo FF in their 2-2 home draw against Goteborg.

In the Superrettan, Thomas Boakyi and Sabah Lawson both enjoyed 90 minutes for Varbergs ni their 3-1 win over Syrianska.

Midfielder Richard Donkor was a second half substitute for Falkenbergs as they white washed Brommapojkama 5-1. Meanwhile, former Medeama SC midfielder Eric Kwakwa was an unused substitute for the victors.

TURKEY

Midfielder Isaac Sackey suffered a 15th minute injury for Alanyaspor in their 1-1 home draw against Kardemir Karabuk.

Stalwart defender John Boye watched from the bench as Sivassapor were being hammered 3-0 by Galatasaray.

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan returned from injury to help Kayserispor rescue a point against Osmanlispor. Gyan replaced Umut Bulut in the 57th minute.

Udinese loanee Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu kept his place in Bursaspor line up in their 2-1 loss at defending league champions Besiktas.

Defender Joseph Attamah received a booking for Istanbul Basaksehir in their 2-1 win against Konyaspor.

Atletico Madrid loanee Bernard Mensah was late substitute for Kasimpasa in their 2-1 loss at Akhisar Genclik.

Midfielder K Issah played full throttle for Genclerbirligi in their 2-1 loss against Fenerbahce but here was no place in the match day squad for Elvis Manu.

In the second-tier league Jerry Akaminko was deployed as a makeshift right back and got yellow carded for Eskisehirspor in their 2-2 home draw against Denizlispor.

BELARUS

Striker Joel fameyeh not in the match day squad of Dinamo brest in their 2-1 away win against Slavia Mozry.

Evans Edomanko played full throttle for FC Gomel in their 1-0 loss at FC Slutsk while Dickson Afoakwa lasted for 57 minutes.

USA

Kwame Awuah was an unused substitute for New York City in their away 1-1 draw against New York Red Bull on Friday.

Latif Blessing was introduced in stoppage-time by Sporting Kansas City who won 1-0 against FC Dallas.

Bismark Adjei-Boateng was hauled off at half time for Colorado Rapids as they were walloped 4-1 by Real Salt Lake.

Jonathan Mensah scored the winning goal for Columbus Crew in their 2-1 victory over FC Dallas. Compatriot Mohammed Abu enjoyed 90 minutes of action while Harrison Afful and Lalas Abubakar made cameo appearances.

Powerful centre-back Joshua Yaro was shown a direct red card for a dangerous tackle for Philadelphia Union in their 2-2 home draw with Atalanta United. Striker Charles Sapong played full minutes for the Union.

Midfielder Gershon Koffie enjoyed another 90 minutes under his belt for New England Revolution but they beaten 1-0 by DC United. Defender Lloyd Sam came on late for DC United while Chris Odoi-Atsem spent the entire duration on the bench, but there was place for midfielder Patrick Nyarko, who is sidelined with an injury.

It was the Ghanaian battle as Minnesota United defeated Chicago Fire 2-1, with Abu Danladi grabbing a brace for Minnesota while David Accam got the consolation for Fire. Dutch born Ghanaian defender Johan Kappelhof played full throttle for the Fire.

Kwadwo Poku played 81 minutes for Miami FC in their 2-0 win over Michael Kafari’s Puerto Rico. Kafari missed the game through injury.

Speedy striker Dominic Oduro was a late substitute for Montreal Impact in their 3-1 home loss to Toronto FC.

Ema Boateng lasted 70 minutes for LA Galaxy in their shocking 3-0 home defeat to San Jose Earthquakes

LATVIA

Ghanaian promising left-back Rashid Obuobi was unfortunate to be on the losing side as his club Ventspils were beaten 2-1 at home by Riga.

POLAND

Midfielder Aziz Tetteh was commanding in midfield for Lech Poznan as they dispatched Arka Gdynia 3-0 at home.

SWITZERLAND

Nuhu Kassim scored his second goal of the season for Young Boys in their 2-2 away draw to St. Gallen.

In the Swiss Challenge League, Swiss-born Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Duah came off the bench to score for Winterthur in their 2-0 victory at Wil FC.

SERBIA

Midfielder Francis Kyeremeh returned from injury to play 84 minutes for FK Radniks as they held city rivals Radnicki Nis to a 2-2 draw.

Former Hearts of Oak defender Joseph Owusu Bempah was substituted in the 59th minute for Vojvodina in their 5-0 home defeat to Sp. Subotica.

Midfielder Samuel Owusu, who joined Cucaricki last week from Turkish side Genclerbirligi, quickly announced himself to the club’s supporters with a commanding display in their 1-0 victory over Rad Beograd on Friday. He lasted for 77 minutes.

Thomas Boakyi Yiadom played the entire period of Red Star Belgrade 0-0 draw against Partizan Belgrade but compatriot and teammate Abraham Akwesi Frimpong did not make the match day squad.

SLOVENIA

Striker Ibrahim Arafat Mensah failed to register his name on the score sheet for Aluminij in their 2-0 home win over Triglav while midfielder Derrick Mensah lasted for 69 minutes for the victors.

Budding forward Abass Issah also failed to add his name on the score sheet as NK Olimpija Ljubljana were held to a 0-0 by Maribor at home.

NIGERIA

Former Hearts keeper Seidu Mutawakilu kept up his fine form for Enugu Rangers in their 2-1 away win against Remo Stars.

Ghana keeper Fatau Dauda was agile in goal for Enyimba FC in their 4-0 thrashing of Wikki Tourist.

ZAMBIA

Former Hearts midfielder Mustapha Essuman played for Buildcon as they beat NAPSA Stars 3-1.

