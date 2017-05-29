Ghanaian players abroad wrap up: David Accam makes MLS history as Majeed Waris's Lorient suffers Ligue 1 relegation

Abdul Majeed Waris failed to save Lorient from dropping out of the French Ligue 1 while David Accam's remarkable scoring form puts him in his team's record books.

GHANAsoccernet.com provides you in-depth wrap of how Ghanaian players performed for the respective clubs across the globe over the weekend.

NETHERLAND

Black Stars newbie Thomas Agyepong played 75 minutes for NAC Breda in the second leg of the Eredivisie qualification playoffs final against NEC Nijmegen. Breda won the game 4-1 to seal promotion to the top flight division with a 5-1 aggregate win after winning the first leg 1-0 at home last week.

FRANCE

Ghana striker Majeed Waris's Lorient suffered heart breaking relegation in the second leg of the French league promotion/relegation playoffs as they played a 0-0 draw at home to Troyes after losing 2-1 last week in the first leg. Alhassan Wakaso, who missed the match day squad joins brother Mubarak Wakaso in Ghanaian players that suffered demotion in Europe this season.

SPAIN

In the last round of matches in Segunda Division, Goalkeeper Razak Brimah was as usual a bench warmer for Cordoba in their 4-2 victory over Real Oviedo.

ITALY

Kwadwo Asamoah enjoyed a rare 90 minutes of action for champions Juventus in their 2-1 win at Bologna in the last game of the Italian Series A.

Isaac Coffie played full throttle for Genoa in their 3-2 defeat at AS Roma, a game that drew the curtains down on Francesco Totti's 25 years illustrious playing career.

Maxwell Acosty spent the entire duration of Crotone 3-1 win over Lazio on the bench.

Afriyie Acquah was substituted at half time in Torino 5-3 win over Sassuolo, but his compatriot Alfred Duncan did not travel with the Green and Black, likewise Claude Adjapong.

Sulley Muntari did not travel with Pescara to the Artemio Franchi Stadium as they played out a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina.

Agyemang Badu came on at half time for Udinese as they were battered 5-2 at Inter Milan.

In the Serie B, Rahman Chibsah returned from suspension to emerge as the hero for Benevento as his goal beat Perugia 1-0 in the first of the Italian Serie B. Bright Gyamfi also starred for the victors while compatriot Alhassan Mohammed spent the entire duration of the game on the substitute bench for the losers.

DENMARK

Goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey was an unused substitute for Brondby in their 2-1 home loss against Nordsjælland, who had Ghanaian speedster Ernest Asante playing full throttle while his compatriots Collins Tanor watched the whole game from the bench. Black Stars newbie Godsway Donyor, however did not make the match day squad for Nordsjælland due to suspension.

AUSTRIA

Ghana youth midfielder David Atanga did not make Mattersbrg match day squad that beat Reid 3-2.

Kadri Mohammed gave yet another firm display for Austria Vienna in their 6-1 annihilation of Admira Wacker.

In the Bundesliga II, Ghanaian youngster Gideon Mensah played full throttle for FC Liefering in their 0-0 stalemate with BW Linz.

Bundesliga II champions, LASK Linz defeated Horn 2-1 with Kennedy Boateng featuring 90 minutes for the champions.

BELGIUM

Bernard Yao Kumordzi did not make an appearance for Genk in their 3-0 win against St. Truiden in the semifinals of the Europa league championship playoffs.

TURKEY

Joseph Attamah enjoyed full throttle of Basaksehir 2-1 win home over already relegated Adanaspor to cement their grip on second spot with one match to go.

SWEDEN

Midfielder Sabah Lawson came on at half time for Goteburg in their 1-1 draw with Elfsborg.

Defender Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes for Hammarby as they drew 2-2 with Jonkopings.

Emmanuel Frimpong did not travel with AFC Eskilstuna to Djurgarden in a game which they lost 4-1.

SERBIA

Ghanaian forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom was on the losing end as his side Red Star Belgrade were defeated 1-0 by Partizan Belgrade in the Serbian Cup final. His compatriot Abraham Frimpong was not involved in the match day squad for Red Star.

SWITZERLAND

Raphael Dwamena bagged a brace for run-away league champions FC Zurich in their away 4-0 thumping of Schaffhausen.

GREECE

Striker Joachim Adukor scored for OFI Crete in their 6-1 romping of Sparti in the Greek division one league while compatriot Derek Boateng also enjoyed 90 minutes for the victors.

PORTUGAL

Bernard Mensah was not involved in Guimaraes 2-1 defeat to Benfica in the Portuguese Cup final.

NORWAY

Ghanaian youngster Patrick Kpozo was an unused substitute in Tromso 4-1 thumping at Lillestrom.

USA

David Accam made history in the MLS by becoming the first player to score in five consecutive games for Chicago Fire after bagging the winner in the 2-1 victory over FC Dallas.

Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful both played full throttle of Columbus Crew 5-0 romping at Toronto FC. Their compatriots Mohammed Abu and Lalas Abubakar failed to make the match day squad for the Crews.

Ghanaian trio of Lloyd Sam, Patrick Nyarko and Chris Odoi-Atsem did not make appearance for DC United in their 1-0 away win against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Gershon Koffie played 79 minutes for New England Revolution in their 2-1 away loss to New York Red Bulls.

Latif Blessing played full throttle of Sporting Kansas City 2-1 loss at Colorado Rapids.

In the NASL, Kalif Alhassan did not make match day squad for New York Cosmos as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by San Francisco Deltas.

Kwadwo Poku played 90 minutes for Miami FC in their 1-1 draw with Michael Kafari's Puerto Rico.

FINLAND

Defender David Addy enjoyed another 90 minutes under his belt for Rops but were pipped 1-0 at home by KuPS.

Ghanaian duo Anthony Annan and Evans Mensah were involved in HJK Helsinki 0-0 stalemate at Lahti, but the latter was substituted in the 66th minute.

POLAND

Midfielder Aziz Tetteh played a key role in helping Lech Poznan beat Wisla Krakow 2-1 at home.

KENYA

Gilbert Fiamenyo's AFC Leopards suffered a 1-0 scoreline to Tusker.

KAZAKHSTAN

Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi was an unused substitute for Astana in their 2-0 home win against Pavlodar.

SOUTH AFRICA

Joseph Adjei was not included in Cape City FC match day squad that lost 4-2 to Polokwane City.

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison, who is speculated to be on his way out of Orlando Pirates, was again missing from the team's match day squad in their 2-1 defeat at Golden Arrows.

ZAMBIA

The evergreen Mustapha Essuman captained Buildcon to beat Green Eagles 2-1 at home.

