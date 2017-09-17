Ghanaian players abroad wrap up: Debut delight for Sulley as EIGHT other players register name on score sheet

Reuben Obodai has a lowdown on how Ghanaian players fared across the globe over the weekend in all the major leagues in the World.

Budding forward Sadam Sulley marked his debut for Zemplin Michalovce with a brilliant brace as Albert Adomah, Christian Atsu, Nasiru Mohammed, Bernard Tekpetey and Joseph Paintsil registered their names on the score sheet.

ENGLAND Jeffery Schlupp and Timothy Fosu Mensah churned out 90 minutes for Crystal Palace against Southampton in post Frank de Boer era, but they lost 1-0. Christian Atsu opened the scoring for Newcastle United as they saw off Stoke City 2-1 at the St James's Park. Andre Ayew made a cameo appearance for West Ham United in their goalless draw at West Brom despite his heroics against Huddersfield Town on Monday. Jordan Ayew was magnificent for Swansea City in their goalless draw game against Tottenham Hotspurs. Daniel Amartey spent the entire duration of Leicester City 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town on the substitute bench. In the Championship, Albert Adomah powered Aston Villa to a 3-0 win over Barnsley. Andy Yiadom was again missing from Barnsley match day squad. Striker Caleb Ekuban missed Leeds United 1-0 loss at Millwall with injury. Phil Ofosu-Ayeh was also faced with the same problem as his Wolves side managed a 2-1 win a Nottingham Forest. Belgium-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Odoi missed Fulham 2-1 loss at Burton Albion through a minor knock. In the League One, striker Kwesi Appiah scored the winner for AFC Wimbledon in their 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers. Striker Joe Dodoo replaced compatriot Tarique Fosu in the 68th minute for Charlton Athletic 1-0 loss at Gillingham. Thomas Asante Brandon was not included in Milton Keynes Dons match day squad as they beat Rochdale 3-2. Meanwhile in the National League, midfielder Koby Arthur made a cameo appearance for Macclesfied as they were mauled at home 4-1 against Nana Ofori-Twumasi's Maidstone. Ofori-Twumasi enjoyed full action in the left back role. Midfielder Nortei Nortey scored his first goal of the season for Dover Athletic as they massacred Chester 4-0 on Saturday. Akwesi Asante was left out of Grimsby Town squad in their 2-1 home win over Yeovil Town. SPAIN Thomas Partey was substituted at half time after a below par performance for Atletico Madrid 1-0 win over Malaga at the newly built Estadio Wanda Metropolitan. Striker Emmanuel Boateng warmed the bench for Levante as they drew 1-1 with Valencia at home. Mubarak Wakaso lasted 57 minutes for Alaves in their 3-0 home defeat to Villareal. ITALY Right back Claud Adjapong lasted full period while Alfred Duncan was introduced in the 56th minute for Sassuolo in their 3-1 loss to Juventus. Kwadwo Asamoah warmed the bench for Juventus. Afriyie Acquah failed to recover from last week's minor injury as his Torino side played out a 2-2 draw with Sampdoria. Godfred Donsah watched from the bench as his Bologna side suffered 2-1 defeat at Fiorentina. Rahman Chibsah played full throttle for Benevento Calcio as they were humbled 6-0 by a ruthless Napoli side. His compatriot and teammate Bright Gyamfi was an unused substitute. Isaac Cofie lasted 57 minutes for Genoa in their 3-2 home defeat to SS Lazio. In the Serie B, midfielder Bright Addae attracted a booking for Ascoli in their 3-0 loss at Empoli. Defender Isaac Donkor was not included in AC Cesena squad that defeated Avellino 3-1. Patrick Asmah warmed the bench for Salernitana in their 2-2 home draw with Pescara. Meanwhile, Moses Odjer was not added to Salernitana match day squad. Midfielder Emmanuel Besea was an unused substitute for Frosinone 3-2 win over Bari. FRANCE Enock Kwarteng was an unused substitute for Nantes in their 1-0 win over Caen. Majeed Waris was again left out of Lorient squad this weekend as they defeated AC Ajaccio 2-0. Ebenezer Assifuah worked his socks off for Le Havre but they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Stade Brest. Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi continued his bench warming role for Sochaux Montbiliard in their 4-2 home loss to Reims. GERMANY Ebenezer Ofori warmed the bench for VfL Stuttgart in their 1-0 home win against Wolfsburg. Gideon Jung played full for Hamburg SV as they suffered 2-0 at Hannover 96. Daniel Opare was again impressive for Augsburg as they defeated Kevin Boateng's Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0. Boateng saw 90 minutes of action. Defender Joseph Baffo was excellent at the back for Eintracht Brauschweig in their 1-1 draw Union Berlin. Steffen Nkansah again warmed the bench for Braunschweig. Defender Marcel Appiah saw 90 minutes of action for VfL Osnabruck in their 1-0 home defeat to Erfurt. AUSTRIA Kadiri Mohammed recovered from his horror performance in the Europa League for Austria Vienna as they walloped St Polten 5-0. On-loan Schalke 04 striker Bernard Tekpetey came off the bench to register his first goal for Altach in their 2-2 draw with Rapid Vienna. David Atanga warmed the bench for Red Bulls Salzburg in their 2-1 win at Mattersburg. Young defender Gideon Mensah did not make the match day squad for Red Bulls. Austrian born Ghanaian attacker Samuel Oppong enjoyed full period for BW Linz in their 1-1 draw with table toppers Neustadt. Centre-back Kennedy Boateng was splendid at the back for Reid as they saw off Majeed Ashimeru's Austria Lustenau 3-1. Ashimeru was again impressive despite his side's heavy loss. AZERBAIJAN Striker Richard Gadze scored the winner for Zira as they saw off Neftci Baku 2-1. BELGIUM William Owusu Acheampong rescued a point for Royal Antwerp in their 1-1 draw at Lokeren. Samuel Asamoah warmed the bench for Sint Triudense in their 2-1 win over Genk. Joseph Aidoo also spent the entire duration of the game on the bench for Genk.

Nana Opoku Ampomah was introduced in the dying embers of Waasland-Beveren draw with Sporting Charleroi

Eric Ocansey missed Eupen 1-1 draw with Standard Liege through injury. Midfielder Bennard Kumordzi played a key role for Kortrijk in their 2-2 home draw against giants Anderlecht. Dennis Appiah lasted full period for Anderlecht while Emmanuel Nii Adjei Sowah was overlooked for a place in the match day squad. Goalkeeper Abdul Manaf-Nurudeen was not included in Zulte match day squad in their 2-1 win over Mouscron. Nana Kwesi Asare played 68 minutes for KAA Gent as they beat Oostende 2-0. Osah Bernardinho Tetteh was superb for Westerlo as they held Beerschot Wilrijk to a 2-2 stalemate. BELARUS Striker Joel Fameyeh made a cameo appearance for Dinamo Brest in their 1-0 away win over Slutsk. Saliu Babawo warmed the bench for the victors. Ghanaian duo Dickson Afoakwa and Evans Edomanko made cameo appearances for Gomel in their 1-0 loss at Vitebsk. BULGARIA Former Tema Youth striker Francis Narh was not included in Levski Sofia squad that beat Ishmael Baidu's Septemvri Sofia 2-0. Baidu saw full period of the match. CROATIA Ahmed Said played a cameo role for Hadjuk Split in their 2-0 home defeat to Rijeka. Maxwell Boadu Acosty warmed the bench for Rijeka. CZECH REPUBLIC Ex-Dreams FC forward Benjamin Tetteh picked a caution in Bohemians 1905 0-0 at Teplice.

On loan Sparta Prague winger Emmanuel Antwi did not make Pribram match day squad in their 3-1 home defeat to Olimpia Prague.

DENMARK Former New Edubiase United midfielder Ibrahim Moro bossed the midfield for Silkeborg in their 1-0 victory over Nana Welbeck's OB Odense. Welbeck was an unused substitute. Kelvin Mensah did not come off the bench for Brondby as they picked a point at Odense. Joseph Mensah enjoyed 90 minutes of action for AC Horsens as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Sonderjyske. FINLAND Baba Mensah lasted 45 minutes for Ilves as Reuben Ayarna enjoyed full throttle in their 4-1 loss to Anthony Annan's HJK Helsinki. Annan also lasted 61 minutes. Meanwhile, Evans Mensah missed the match with an injury. Striker Seth Paintsil failed to conjure his magic this weekend as Jaro FF suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Honka. GEORGIA Former Liberty Professionals winger Kalif Alhassan missed Dila Gori 1-0 win at Shukura through a minor knock. HUNGARY Joseph Paintsil continued from where he left off on his debut last week by scoring for Ferencvarosi in their 3-1 victory at Honved. KUWAIT Defender Rashid Sumaila was magnificent at the back for Al Qadsia in their 2-2 stalemate with Al Arabi in the opening day of the league. LATVIA Defender Rashid Obuobi kept up his great form for Ventspils in their 2-2 draw with Metta/LU. Abraham Ashrifie also played full throttle for Metta/LU. David Addy was not added to Riga FC match day squad in their 2-1 win against FK Liepaja NETHERLAND Defender Derrick Luckassen warmed the bench for PSV in their 1-0 win over Feyenoord. Tricky winger Thomas Agyepong was introduced in the 71st minute for NAC Breda as they saw off Groningen 2-1. Dutch born Ghanaian midfielder Jonathan Opoku was introduced at half time for VVV Venlo as they picked a point at Vitesse Arnheim. In the Eerst Division, striker Shadrach Eghan warmed the bench for Go Ahead Eagles in their 3-1home loss to Cambuur Leroy Owusu was introduced at half time for Almere City 1-1 draw with Dordrecht. NORWAY Midfielder Gilbert Koomson lasted entire period for Sogndal in their 1-0 dear to Haugesund. Goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey played full throttle for Valeranga as they were mauled 3-0 by Rosenborg BK. Raymond Gyasi played 70 minutes for Stabaek in their 2-0 loss to Stromsgodset. POLAND Aziz Tetteh was ruthless in midfield for Lech Poznan in their 1-0 victory over Korona Kielce. SCOTLAND Midfielder Prince Buaben came off the bench at half time for Hearts of Midlothian in their 2-1 win over Hamilton. SWEDEN Samuel Mensah played 90 minutes for Ostersunds FK as they walloped Sirius 5-0. Patrick Kpozo warmed the bench for the entire duration while Frank Arhin missed the match day squad. Midfielder Richard Donkor was replaced with compatriot Eric Kwakwa in the 65th minute for Falkenbergs as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Orgryte. Mohammed Nasiru scored and assisted for Hacken in their 3-0 thumping of Elfsborg. He was taken off late in the game while compatriot Mohammed Abubakar lasted full period. Kingsley Sarfo spent the entire period of Malmo FF 4-0 in against Hammarby on the substitute bench. Prosper Kasim bossed the midfield for Norrby as they saw off Brommapojkarma 1-0. SOUTH AFRICA Goalkeeper Richard Ofori kept a clean sheet for Maritzburg United as they played out a goalless against Bernard Morrison's Orlando Pirates. Morrison who scored for the side during last week, was taken off in the 58th minute. Goalkeeper Razak Brimah did not partake in Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 win over Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League following the delay arrival of his documents from Cordoba during the registration of players. Midfielder Mohammed Anas was a late substitute for Free State Stars in their 1-0 defeat at Baroka. Mumuni Abubakar, meanwhile, was an unused substitute for the visitors. SWITZERLAND Raphael Dwamena missed FC Zurich 3-0 win over FC Bassersdorf in the Swiss Cup. He was cleared by the club's medical staff to start playing again. Nuhu Kasim was at his usual best for Young Boys in their 3-0 win over Old Boys in the Swiss Cup round of 16. In the Swiss Challenge League, defender Kwadwo Duah scored for Winterthur in their 4-2 defeat at Delemont. SERBIA Midfielder Francis Kyeremeh awkward challenge cost FK Radnicks three points as he was given a direct red card in the 4-0 defeat to Macva Sabac. Jones Asare lasted 74 minutes for Javor as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Zemun. Richmond Boakye Yiadom was an unused substitute for Red Star Belgrade in their 2-0 win at FK Vozdovac. Defender Abraham Frimpong continues to nurse an injury hence missed the match. Samuel Owusu played 86 minutes for Cukaricki in their 3-2 win over Backa. SLOVENIA Former Tema Youth midfielder Derek Mensah was replaced by compatriot Arafat Ibrahim Mensah in the 76 minutes for Aluminij in their 1-1 stalemate with Ankaran Hrvantini. Dutch born Ghanaian right back Mitch Apau played the entire duration for NK Olimpija Ljubljana in their 1-0 win over Domzale. Kingsley Boateng lasted 71 minutes for the victors while Issa Abass missed the game through injury. SLOVAKIA Striker Sadam Sulley marked his debut for Zemplin Michalovce with a brilliant brace in their 2-1 win over FK Senica. On loan Stuttgart midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei also lasted full throttle for Senica on his debut. TURKEY Asamoah Gyan returned from injury to make the match day squad for Kayserispor but was an unused substitute as they saw off Antalyaspor 2-0. Joseph Attamah picked a booking for Istanbul Basaksehir in their 2-2 draw with Trabzonspor. Midfielder Isaac Sackey missed Alanyaspor 4-1 defeat to Fenerbahce with injury. Emmanuel Agyemang Badu dominated the midfield once again for Bursaspor in their 4-2 win over Yeni Malatyaspor. Kofi Atta warmed the bench for the Green Crocodile. John Boye still out with injury as his Sivasspor side recorded a 4-2 win over Osmanlinspor. Bernard Mensah made a cameo appearance for Kasimpasa as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Galatasaray. Kamal Issah and Elvis Manu were both taken off at half time for Genclerbirligi in their 3-2 loss at Goztepe. THAILAND Striker Dominic Adiyiah played full throttle for Nakhon Ratchasima in their 2-0 loss at Bangkok United. USA David Accam played full period for Chicago Fire as they beat DC United 3-0 at home. Lloyd Sam and Chris Odoi Atsem also played full throttle for DC while Patrick Nyarko missed the game with injury. Kwame Awuah was an unused substitute for New York City in their 1-1 draw at Colorado Rapids. Bismark Adjei Boateng also warmed the bench for Rapids. Gershon Koffie lasted entire period for New England Revolution in their 3-1 loss at Sporting Kansas City. Latif Blessing also tasted 90 minutes for Kansas. Dominic Oduro was not added to Montreal Impact match sausb3-2 home loss to Abu Danladi's Minnesota United. Gideon Baah was not included in New York Red Bulls squad that played out a 0-0 draw with Philadelphia Union. CharlesSapong played full throttle for the Union while JoshuaYaro warmed the bench. Ema Boateng made a cameo appearance for LA Galaxy as they were annihilated 4-0 by Toronto FC. Harrison Afful and Lalas Abubakar enjoyed 90 minutes of action for Columbus Crew while Mohammed Abu was hauled off at half time in their 2-2 draw at Vancouver Whitecaps. Jonathan Mensah meanwhile did not travel with the team.

