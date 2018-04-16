Ghanaian players abroad wrap up: Jordan, Acheampong, Antwi-Adjei, Yiadom, Ropapa, Kwarasey excel as Paintsil, Sarpei suffer injury setbacks

European football expert, Reuben Obodai brings you a comprehensive update on how Ghanaian players performed in abroad this weekend.

Jordan Ayew emerged from the cold to rescue a points for Swansea City as the relegation battle rages on. The former Olympique Marseille striker showed exactly why Coach Carlos Carvalhal labeled his return as 'beautiful'.

Ropapa Mensah is gradually building his CV in the American lower-tier league with another great performance. Despite his team's defeat, he managed to do what he knows best but it wasn't enough as they fell to a defeat.

Christopher Antwi-Adjei is one striker who has shown signs of a top quality hitman. The youngster followed up his last week's double with another brace for Paderbon and with the rate at which he is moving, he could finish the campaign as top scorer.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom and Frank Acheampong are flying the nation's flag high in China with their consistent performances -Yiadom scored again for Jiangsu while Acheampong provided an assist for Tianjin Teda.

Lastly, there were worrying signs in Hungary and Slovakia as Paintsil suffered an early injury blow in his Ferencvarosi draw at Debrecen while Hans Sarpei also face the same fate in the loss against Podbrezova.

Reuben Obodai gives you a lowdown on how the players fared in abroad...

ENGLAND

Jeffrey Schlupp missed Crystal Palace 3-2 win over Brighton at the Selhurst Park through injury.

Christian Atsu was left out of Newcastle United squad that defeated Arsenal 2-1 at the St. James' Park.

Daniel Amartey missed Leicester City 2-1 loss at Burnley through injury. The versatile guardsman is reported to be inching close to a return.

Collins Quaner lasted 61 minutes for Huddersfield in their 1-0 win over Watford. Tom Ince who replaced the Ghanaian scored a last-gasp winner for the Terriers.

Jordan Ayew showed why Swansea City’s train was not moving at a top speed without him as he returned from suspension to rescue a point for them in their 1-1 draw against Everton at the Liberty Stadium. Andrew Ayew also lasted full period for the winners.

In the Championship, Albert Adomah made a cameo appearance for Aston Villa in their 1-1 draw with Leeds United. Caleb Ekuban was taken off at half time for the Villans.

Andy Yiadom lasted full period for Barnsley in their 2-2 draw with Bolton Wanderers.

Dennis Odoi enjoyed 90 minutes for Fulham FC as they held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford.

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh missed Wolves 2-0 win against Cardiff through injury. The win officially confirmed the Wolves as a English Premier League club next season.

In League One, Bernard Mensah was left out of Bristol Rovers squad that played 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers.

Lloyd Sam warmed the bench for Wimbledon in their 3-2 win over Bury. Kwesi Appiah missed the game for the victors through injury.

Tarique Fosu was introduced in the 54th minute for Charlton Athletic in their 1-0 loss at home to Scunthorpe. Joe Dodoo missed the match for the Addicks through injury.

Kevin Luckassen did not make the match day squad of Northampton in their 3-2 win at Bury.

In League Two, Hiram Boateng lasted 90 minutes for Exeter City in their 3-2 win at Cambridge United.

Elsewhere in the lower leagues, Nana Ofori-Twumasi did not make the match day squad for Maidstone in their 1-0 win over Fylde. Darius Osei was not included in the Maidstone match day squad.

Kwame Thomas played 90 minutes for Solihull in their 3-1 win over Guiseley. Ben Frempah scored an own goal for the losers.

Goalkeeper Declan Appau was not included in Woking squad that lost 2-0 at home against Bromly.

Koby Arthur missed Macclesfield 1-1 draw at home to Leyton Orient through injury.

Harold Odametey enjoyed full period of action for Maidenhead in their 3-2 win over Dover Athletic. Nana Owusu warmed the bench for the victors..

SPAIN

Mubarak Wakaso made a cameo appearance for Deportivo Alaves as they edged out Eibar 1-0 at away.

Sulley Muntari was left out of the Deportivo La Coruna squad for the trip to Athletic Bilbao, with an injury but they emerged 3-2 victors.

Thomas Partey was left out of Atletico Madrid squad that beat UD Levante 3-0 after he deemed to be suffering from fatigue. Emmanuel Boateng missed the match for the losers through injury.

In the Segunda Division, Yaw Yeboah was not named in Real Oviedo squad that defeated Gimnastic Terragona 1-0.

ITALY

Kwadwo Asamoah lasted full period of action for Juventus as they inflicted a 3-0 defeat on Sampdoria at the Juventus Arena.

Alfred Duncan warmed the bench for Sassuolo in their 2-2 stalemate with Benevento Calcio at the Mapei Stadium. Claude Adjepong enjoyed throttle for Sassuolo while Bright Gyamfi warmed the bench for the Witches.

Isaac Cofie made a cameo appearance for Genoa in their 1-0 win over Crotone.

Godfred Donsah missed Bologna 2-0 win over Hellas Verona through injury.

Afriyie Acquah warmed the bench for Torino in their goalless draw at Chievo Verona.

In the Serie B, Bright Addae played full throttle for Ascoli in their 3-0 humbling at Foggia.

Isaac Donkor completed 90 minutes for AC Cesena in their 1-1 draw at Salernitana. Moses Odjer made a cameo appearance for Salernitana but there was no place for Patrick Asmah on the substitute bench.

Emmanuel Besea made a cameo appearance for Frosinone in their 1-1 stalemate with Spezia. Yusif Rahman Chibsah warmed the bench for Frosinone.

In Serie C, Ransford Selasi was an unused substitute for Lecce in their 1-0 win at Reggina 1914.

FRANCE

Enock Kwarteng was left out of Nantes squad that drew 1-1 with Dijon FCO at home.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was an unused substitute for Sochaux Montbilliard in their 2-0 victory at Olympique Nimes.

Grejohn Kyei made a cameo appearance for Stade Reims in their 2-0 win at FC Paris.

Ebenezer Assifuah made a cameo appearance for Le Havre in their 2-1 win over GFC Ajaccio.

GERMANY

Baba Rahman and Bernard Tekpetey were left out of Schalke 04 squad that defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Ruhrderby.

Gideon Jung returned from suspension for SV Hamburg in their 2-0 defeat at TSG Hoffenheim.

Kevin-Prince Boateng played the entire duration of the match for Eintracht Frankfurt as they were put to the sword 4-1 by Bayern Leverkusen.

Defender Joseph Baffo missed Eintracht Brauschweig 1-1 draw with Darmstadt through injury. Steffen Nkansah also faced the same fate for Braunschweig.

Christopher Antwi-Adjei netted a brace again for Paderbon in their 5-0 victory at VfL Osnabruck. Kwame Yeboah was left out of the squad of the victors while Marcel Appiah lasted 90 minutes for the losers.

Agyemang Diawusie lasted 60 minutes for SV Wehen in their 2-1 loss against Magdeburg. Michael Akoto was not added to the squad for the losers.

AUSTRIA

Kadiri Mohammed warmed the bench for Austria Vienna in their 4-0 loss at home to Rapid Vienna in the Vienna derby.

David Atanga played full minutes of action for St. Polten in their 2-1 loss at Rapid Vienna.

Majeed Ashimeru was taken off at half time for AC Wolfsburger as they were crushed 2-1 by AC Altach.

Samuel Tetteh scored again for LASK Linz as they defeated St Polten 3-1 at their home ground.

Samuel Oppong was left out of the BW Linz squad that lost 4-0 to top flight league hopefuls Wacker Innsbruck.

Young winger Felix Adjei was magnificent for Neudstadt in their 1-0 win over Ried. Kingsley Boateng also lasted full throttle for the losers.

Gideon Mensah was not added to FC Liefering squad that drew 1-1 with KSV Kapfenberg at home.

AZERBAIJAN

Richard Gadze was on the receiving end for Zira as they were thump 3-0 at home by Neftci Baku.

BELARUS

Joel Fameyeh lasted full throttle for Dinamo Brest in their goalless 2-0 loss at BATE Borisov.

BELGIUM

Francis Amuzu warmed the bench for Anderlecht in their 1-0 win over Club Brugge in the Jupilar Championship playoffs. Dennis Appiah, Emmanuel Adjei Sowah and Dauda Mohammed all missed the game through injuries.

Nana Akwesi Asare lasted full period for KAA Gent in their 1-0 loss against Standard Liege in the Jupilar Championship playoffs.

William Owusu Acheampong beautiful brace handed Royal Antwerp a 2-0 win over Beerschot Waalwijk in the Belgian Europa League playoffs.

Samuel Asamoah played 58 minutes for Sint Truiden in their 2-2 draw with Oostende. Elton Acolatse was introduced in the 58th minute for Sint Truiden.

After making the bench for OH Leuven last week, Kamal Sowah made his debut for the side as a late substitute in their 2-0 win over Waasland Beveren in the Belgian Europa League playoffs.

Eric Ocansey played full throttle for KAS Eupen in their 3-0 loss at Sporting Lokeren in the Belgian Europa League playoffs.

Bernard Kumordzi provided an assist for Kortrijk in their 2-0 win over Lierse in the Belgian Europa League playoffs. Striker Ishahaku Yakubu also played 90 minutes for the losers.

Osah Bernardinho Tetteh warmed the bench for Westerlo in their goalless draw at KSV Roeselare.

Divine Naah did not make the match day squad for Tubize in their 1-0 loss against St. Gilloise in the Belgian relegation Proximus League – Tubize lost the tie 2-1 on aggregate after playing 1-1 last week.

Joseph Aidoo lasted full period for KRC Genk in their 2-2 draw with Sporting Charleroi in the Belgian Jupilar Championship playoffs.

BULGARIA

Ishmael Baidoo made a cameo appearance for Septemvri Sofia in their 2-0 win at Dunav Ruse.

Edwin Gyasi missed CSKA Sofia 5-1 thrashing of Vereya after sustaining injury in last week derby defeat to Levski Sofia.

Ohene Carlos returned from suspension to make a cameo appearance for Beroe in their 3-2 victory over Botev Plovdiv.

CHINA

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom rescued a point for Jiangsu Suning in their in their 1-1 draw at Tianjin Quanjian.

Frank Acheampong grabbed an assist for Tianjin Teda in their 2-1 win over Guangzhou R&F.

CROATIA

Maxwell Boadu Acosty netted again for Rijeka as they beat Slaven Belupo 3-1. He was taken off in the 86th minute.

Obeng Regan played full throttle for Inter Zapresic in their 3-0 defeat at home to Hadjuk Spilt. Ahmed Said lasted 68 minutes for the victors.

CYPRUS

Francis Narh registered his name on the score sheet for Doxa as they thump Olympic Nicosia 5-0 in the Cypriot relegation group. Benjamin Asamoah warmed the bench for the victors.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Benjamin Tetteh lasted 72 minutes for Bohemians 1905 in their 2-0 defeat Banik Ostrava.

DENMARK

Moro Ibrahim missed Silkeborg 2-1 defeat at Aarhus in the relegation playoffs.

Ernest Asante lasted the entire duration for FC Nordjaelland in their 2-1 defeat against Midtjylland. Jonathan Amon was not added to the victors match day squad while Godsway Donyoh missed the game through injury. Michael Baidoo also warmed the bench for the victors.

Kelvin Mensah made a cameo appearance for Brondby in their 2-1 win over FC Copenhagen.

FINLAND

Anthony Annan played full throttle for HJK Helsinki in their 3-1 win over Ilves. Evans Mensah warmed the bench for HJK.

HUNGARY

Joseph Paintsil suffered an early injury for Ferencvarosi in their 1-1 draw at Debrecen.

KAZAKHSTAN

Patrick Twumasi played 90 minutes for Astana FC in their 1-1 draw with rivals Kairat Almaty. Gideon Baah watched from the stand as his new side battled to earn a draw.

LATVIA

Former Asante Kotoko defender Michael Ofosu Appiah warmed the bench for RFS in their 3-0 win over Jelgava.

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye lasted 86 minutes for Atlas FC in their 1-0 win over Queretaro.

NETHERLANDS

Derrick Luckassen made a cameo appearance for PSV Eindhoven as they battered Ajax 3-0 at the Philip Stadion.

Thomas Agyepong missed NAC Breda 2-1 loss against Willem II through injury likewise compatriot Asumah Abubakar for the victors.

Jonathan Opoku is still out with a calf injury hence missed VVV Venlo 2-0 defeat to Heerenveen at home.

In the Eerste Divisie, Leroy Owusu kept his position at left –back for Almere City in their 2-1 win over Jong PSV.

Shadrach Eghan did not make the match day squad for Go Ahead Eagles in their 3-1 loss against FC Eindhoven.

Rodney Antwi was left out of Volendam squad that lost 1-0 to RKC Waalwijk at home.

NORWAY

Adam Kwarasey manned the post for Valeranga in their bounced back from last week’s humiliating defeat against Stromgodset as they inflicted a 6-1 defeat on IK Start. Isaac Twum lasted full period for the losers.

Raymond Gyasi missed Stabaek 1-1 draw with Tromso through injury.

NIGERIA

Goalkeeper Nana Bonsu manned the post for Enugu Rangers in their goalless draw with Kwara United. Mohammed Rabiu also lasted full throttle for Kwara United.

PORTUGAL

Abdul Majeed Waris was left out of FC Porto squad that defeated rivals Benfica 1-0 at the Estadio da Luz.

Emmanuel Hackman lasted 90 minutes for Portimonense in their 1-0 home defeat to Estoril.

Muniru Sulley was again missing from Tondela match day squad.

Quincy Owusu Abeyie is still waiting to make his debut for Boavista as he again missed their 3-3 draw with Chaves.

Alhassan Wakaso warmed the bench for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 1-1 draw with Vitoria Setubal.

Lumor Agbenyenu made a cameo appearance for Sporting Lisbon in their 4-3 win over Belenenses.

In the Segunda Liga, Osei Barnes made a cameo appearance for Arouca as they edged out Benfica B 1-0. Ernest Ohemeng warmed the bench for Arouca.

Joseph Amoah lasted full throttle for Guimaraes B in their 3-1 loss against Braga B.

Kwame Nsor played 90 minutes for Academica Viseu as they were thump 3-1 at home by Uniao Madeira.

RUSSIA

Abdul Aziz Tettteh was introduced at half time for Dynamo Moscow in their 4-0 thumping against Sparta Moscow.

SWITZERLAND

Raphael Dwamena played full period for FC Zurich in their 1-0 loss at Young Boys. Kassim Nuhu missed the clash for the victors through suspension.

SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Ofori kept a clean sheet for Maritzburg United in their 2-0 win at Baroka.

Anas Mohammed made a cameo appearance for Free State Stars in their 1-1 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic.

Samuel Darpoh was not added to Amazulu squad that lost 2-1 to Orlando Pirates likewise Bernard Morrison for the Buccaneers.

Edwin Gyimah played full minutes of action for Bidvest Wits in their 2-0 loss at Mamelodi Sundowns. Razak Brimah was not named in the squad for victors.

Richard Kissi Boateng played full throttle for SuperSport United in their goalless draw with Cape Town City FC. Nana Akosah Bempah failed to recover in time to make the squad for the Cape Town-based side.

SWEDEN

Patrick Kpozo warmed the bench for Ostersunds FK in their 2-1 win over Goteborg. Samuel Mensah missed the game for Ostersunds through injury while Frank Arhin was left out of their squad.

Nasiru Mohammed played 67 minutes for Hacken BK in their 3-0 win over Dalkurd FF.

In the Superettan League, Enock Kwakwa picked a booking but lasted full throttle for Falkenbergs in their 2-0 victory at GAIS.

SERBIA

Samuel Owusu was left out of FK Cukaricki squad that suffered a 3-2 home defeat to Radnicki Nis.

Abraham Frimpong warmed the bench for Red Star Belgrade in their 2-1 win over Partizan Belgrade in the Belgrade derby.

SLOVAKIA

Reagy Ofosu picked a booking before being taken off in the 85th minute for Spartak Trnava in their 1-0 win against Ruzomborek.

Hans Nunoo Sarpei suffered an injury blow in the 24th minute of FK Senica 3-1 loss at Podbrezova.

Sadam Sulley climbed off the bench to seal the win for Michalovce in their 2-0 win over Moravce.

SLOVENIA

Mitch Apau picked a booking but lasted played full period for NK Olimpija Ljubjana in their 1-1 draw with Domzale. Issah Abass lasted 86 minutes for Olimpia.

Ibrahim Arafat Mensah picked a booking for NK Aluminij in their 1-1 draw with Ankaran Hrvatini.

TURKEY

Asamoah Gyan picked a booking before being substituted in the 57th minute for Kayserispor in their 3-2 win over Genclerberligi. Elvis Manu lasted 90 minutes for the losers but Kamal Issah was left out of their squad.

John Boye was benched for Sivasspor in their 2-1 loss against Fenerbahce.

Joseph Attamah continued his bench warming role for Istanbul Basaksehir in 2-0 loss at Galatasaray.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu missed Bursaspor 2-1 loss at Goztepe through injury.

Bernard Mensah scored for Kasimpasa in their 2-0 win over Kardemir Karabuk.

Isaac Sackey was a stalwart in midfield for Alanyaspor in their 1-1 stalemate with Yeni Malatyaspor.

In the Turkish Lig 2, Kofi Atta was again left out of Istanbulspor AS squad that recorded a 4-0 win over Gaziantepspor.

Jerry Akaminko played 81 minutes for Eskisehirspor as they defeated Samsunspor 5-0. The defeat left Eskisehirspor deep in the relegation zone.

Mahatma Otoo lasted 88 minutes for Balikesirsporas they were edged out 1-0 by Girensunspor.

USA

Latif Blessing made a cameo appearance for Los Angeles FC as they ended their two-match winless run with a 2-0 win at Vancouver Whitecaps.

Dominic Oduro warmed the bench for Montreal Impact in their 3-1 loss at New York Red Bulls.

Abu Danladi made a cameo appearance for Minnesota United in their 3-2 loss at Portland Timbers.

David Accam lasted 76 minutes for Philadelphia Union in their 2-0 loss against Orlando City. Charles Sapong lasted full period for the Union.

Johan Kappelhof played 90 minutes for Chicago Fire in their 1-0 defeat against LA Galaxy. Ema Boateng replaced Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the 80th minute mark for the victors.

Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful played 90 minutes while Mohammed Abu made a cameo appearance for Columbus Crew in their 1-0 loss at DC United. Lalas Abubakar warmed the bench for the losers while Kofi Opare made a cameo appearance but there was no place in the squad for Chris Odoi Atsem.

Ebenezer Ofori warmed the bench for New York City FC in their 2-2 draw at Atlanta United. Kwame Awuah was not added to NYCF squad.

In the United Soccer League, Geoffrey Achaempong lasted 71 minutes for LA Galaxy 2 in the 1-0 loss at Saint Louis. Emmanuel Appiah meanwhile, warmed the bench for the losers.

Ropapa Mensah kept up his scoring form for Nashville as he netted in their 2-1 loss at Indy Eleven.

By: Reuben Obodai @ReubenObodai on Twitter.

