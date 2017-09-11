Ghanaian players abroad wrap up: Joseph Attamah recovers from Black Stars hiccup as Joseph Paintsil marks memorable debut in Hungary

All the major leagues across the globe resumed following last week's international break.

Former Tema Youth young forward Joseph Paintsil marked his debut for Ferencvarosi with a goal while Joseph Attamah bounced back from his poor Black Stars debut to open the scoring in Istanbul Basaksehir victory over Fenerbahce.

ReubenObodai has a lowdown on how Ghanaian players fared across the globe over the weekend.

ENGLAND

Jeffery Schlupp and Timothy Fosu Mensah played full throttle for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 loss at Burnley. The Eagles are yet to pick a point in the league after four rounds.

Jordan Ayew who missed Ghana's World Cup qualifier against Congo on Tuesday with a stomach illness, miraculously recovered to play 90 minutes for Swansea City as they were pipped 1-0 by Christian Atsu's Newcastle United. Atsu was a second half substitute.

Daniel Amartey spent the entire duration of Leicester City 2-0 loss to Chelsea on the substitute bench.

In the Championship, there was no space for Albert Adomah in Aston Villa match day squad as they were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Brentford.

Striker Caleb Ekuban is nursing an injury hence missed Leeds United 5-0 walloping of Burton Albion.

Likewise Ekuban, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh was faced the same the issue as his Wolves side managed a 1-0 win against Millwall. He has been ruled out for four months after undergoing ankle surgery last week.

In the League One, striker Kwesi Appiah played full throttle for AFC Wimbledon as they were pipped 1-0 by Portsmouth.

Striker Joe Dodoo failed to score in his second game for Charlton Athletic as he came off the bench in their 2-1 win over Southend United 2-1. Compatriot Tarique Fosu played 89 minutes for the Addicks.

Thomas Asante Brandon was not included in Milton Keynes Dons match day squad as they lost 1-0 to Plymouth Argyle at home.

Meanwhile in the National League, midfielder Koby Arthur was a second half substitute for Macclesfied in their 1-0 win at Solilhul.

Midfielder Nortei Nortey enjoyed 90 minutes for Dover Athletic in their 2-0 victory at Aldershot Town.

Striker Kwame Thomas was not included in Coventry City squad in their 2-0 home win over Port Vale.

Akwesi Asante was also left out of Grimsby Town squad in their 4-1 home loss to Mansfield.

SPAIN

Thomas Partey capped his scintillating performance for the Black Stars in the international break with a 90 minutes action for Atletico Madrid but they were held to a 0-0 draw by Valencia at the Mestalla.

Striker Emmanuel Boateng made a second half appearance for Levante as they picked a rare points off Real Madrid at the Bernabau on Saturday.

Mubarak Wakaso warmed the bench for Deportivo Alaves in their 1-0 loss at Celta Vigo

ITALY

Kwadwo Asamoah enjoyed a rare 90 minutes for Juventus as they dispatched Chico Verona 3-0 at the Juventus Arena.

Afriyie Acquah replaced Nigerian midfielder Joel Obi in the 10th minute before being substituted again in the 57th minute for Torino in their 1-0 win at Benevento Calico.

Rahman Chibsah and Bright Gyamfi watched the game from the substitute bench for Benevento.

Alfred Duncan made a cameo appearance for Sassuolo in their 2-1 defeat at Atalanta.

Godfred Donsah silently watched from the bench as Bologna were whipped by Napoli 3-0.

IsaacCofie warmed the bench for the entire duration for Genoa in their 1-1 draw at Udinese.

In the Serie B, midfielder Bright Addae failed to earn playing minutes for Ascoli in their 2-1 home loss to Novara.

Moses Odjer, meanwhile, enjoyed 90 minutes of action for Salernitana as they loss 1-0 at Carpi.

Midfielder EmmanuelBesea was introduced in the 90 minute to help shore up the defence for Frosinone in their 3-3 draw at Pescara.

FRANCE

Enock Kwarteng did not travel with Nantes as they run away 1-0 victors at Montpellier.

Despite returning to Lorient after his botched move to West Ham United, striker Majeed Waris was not included in the squad that won 3-2 at Lens.

Ebenezer Assifuah worked tirelessly for Le Havre in their 1-1 stalemate with Orleans.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi continued his bench warming role for Sochaux Montbiliard in their 1-0 win at GFC Ajaccio.

Defender Emmanuel Ntim was not included in Valenciennes match day squad as they were mauled 3-0 at Nancy Lorraine.

GERMANY

Ebenezer Ofori warmed the bench for VfL Stuttgart in their 3-1 loss at Schalke 04 at the Veltins Arena.

Daniel Opare excelled upon his return to first team action for Augsburg in their 3-0 home win over FC Cologne

Kevin-Prince Boateng powered Eintracht Frankfurt to their first victory of the season against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Defender Joseph Baffo was a pillar at the back for Eintracht Brauschweig in their 1-1 draw with Sandhausen. SteffenNkansah warmed the bench for Braunschweig.

Defender MarcelAppiah enjoyed another fine outing for VfL Onsbruck in their 1-0 win at Sonnenhof Grossapach.

AUSTRIA

Kadiri Mohammed continued his fine form for Austria Vienna in their 2-2 home draw with AC Wolfsberger. Versatile defendercontinued his fine form for Austria Vienna in their 2-2 home draw with AC Wolfsberger.

On-loan Schalke 04 striker Bernard Tekpetey played 68 minutes for AC Altach in their 2-1 win at St Polten.

David Atanga returned from a long injury layoff to play 55 minutes for FC Liefering in their 2-0 loss at table toppers Neustadt. Meanwhile, Gideon Mensah and Samuel Tetteh missed the game through suspension and injury respectively.

Centre-back Kennedy Boateng lasted full throttle for Reid as they suffered a 2-1 loss at Kapfenberg

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru, who joined Red Bulls Salzburg last week before being sent on loan to Austria Lustenau, made a quick debut for Lustenau in their 2-1 defeat to Hartberg. He lasted 90 minutes.

AZERBAIJAN

Striker Richard Gadze failed to register his name on the score sheet for Zira in their 1-1 stalemate at giants Gabala.

BELGIUM

William OwusuAcheampong came off the bench to rescue a point for Royal Antwerp in their 1-1 draw with Samuel Asamoah's Sint Triudense. Asamoah was an unused substitute.

Fleet footed attacker Eric Ocansey played just 35 minutes for Eupen in their 5-1 loss against NanaOpokuAmpomah's Waasland-Beveren. Ampomah lasted 62 minutes.

Midfielder Bennard Kumordzi opened his account for Kortrijk in their 2-2 draw at Zulte Waregem. Goalkeeper Abdul Manaf-Nurudeen was not included in Zulte match day squad.

Nana Kwesi Asare played 90 minutes for KAA Gent as they played out a 1-1 draw with Joseph Aidoo's KRC Genk. Aidoo was an unused substitute.

Enterprising attacker Osah Bernardinho Tetteh enjoyed full throttle for Westerlo as they held Lierse to a 2-2 stalemate.

BELARUS

Striker Joel Fameyeh was not added to Dinamo Brest match day squad in their 4-1 win over Isloch Minsk

BULGARIA

Former Tema Youth striker Francis Narh was not included in Levski Sofia squad that lost 2-1 at Botev Plovdiv.

CROATIA

Ex-Genoa forward Said Ahmed Said played 71 minutes for Hadjuk Split in their 2-1 surprising defeat at Osijek.

Midfielder Maxwell Boadu Acosty made a cameo appearance on his debut for Rijeka as they thump Cibalia 7-1.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Ex-Dreams FC forward Benjamin Tetteh returned from injury to play a cameo role for Bohemians 1905 in their 1-0 home win over Slovacko.

CHINA

Frank Acheampong lasted 90 minutes for Tianjin Teda as they fell 3-1 at Shanghai SIPG.

DENMARK

Kelvin Mensah warmed the bench for Brondby as they picked a point at Odense BK.

JosephMensah was hauled in the 90th minute from AC Horsen in their 2-2 stalemate against FC Nordsjjaelland. ErnestAsante played full throttle while GodswayDonyoh was substituted in the 78th minute and CollinsTanor warming the bench for the entire period for the Wild Tigers.

FINLAND

Ghanaian duo Rueben Ayarna and BabaMensah enjoyed 90 minutes for Ilves in their 3-2 victory over David Addy's RoPS while compatriot Thomas Agyiri was substituted in 57th minute. Addy is still sidelined with injury.

EvansEdomanko and DicksonAfoakwa were involved in FC Gomel 1-0 home loss to Dinamo Minsk.

Striker Seth Paintsil failed to mark his name on the score sheet for Jaro FF in their 0-0 draw at KPV Kokkola.

GEORGIA

Former Portland Timbers winger Kalif Alhassan missed Dila Gori 4-2 defeat at Lokomotiv Tbilisi through a minor knock.

HUNGARY

What a way to announce your arrival at a new club. Joseph Paintsil who joined Ferencvarosi on transfer deadline day from Tema Youth, quickly opened his account for the side in their 5-2 victory over Vasas.

INDONESIA

Michael Essien lasted 85 minutes for Persib Bandung as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Semen Padang.

KAZAKHSTAN

In-form striker Patrick Twumasi scored a goal for Astana as they annihilated Atyrau 7-0.

KOSOVO

Former Dreams FC captain Abdul Bashiru played 90 minutes action for Prishtina in their 1-0 win against Liria.

LATVIA

Defender Rashid Obuobi kept up his great form for Ventspils as they delivered a 3-0 win over Spartaks.

NETHERLAND

Defender Derrick Luckassen played entire duration for PSV Eindhoven as they were shocked by Heerenveen 2-0.

Tricky winger Thomas Agyepong was introduced in the second half for NAC Breda in their 2-1 defeat at AZ Alkmaar.

Dutch born Ghanaian midfielder Jonathan Opoku played the last 25 minutes for VVV Venlo in their 1-1 draw at Groningen.

NORWAY

Midfielder Gilbert Koomson lasted entire period for Sogndal in their 2-1 loss at SK Brann.

Goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey was beaten twice as Valeranga lost 2-1 at home to Orebro.

Edwin Gyasi missed Aalesunds 1-1 draw with Stabaek with a minor injury. His brother Raymond Gyasi, meanwhile, played 80 minutes for Stabaek.

NIGERIA

Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda was agile as he kept a clean sheet for Enyimba in their 1-0 home victory over Katsina United to help the side finish 3rd in the Nigerian Premier League.

However, the end wasn't so good for Seidu Mutawakilu as he conceded two goals in Enugu Rangers 2-0 loss at Plateau FC.

PORTUGAL

Winger ErnestOhemeng was not added to Moreirense match day squad in their 3-0 win at Estoril.

POLAND

AzizTetteh was in his usual bulldozing mood for Lech Poznan in their goalless draw with Pogon Szczencin.

SCOTLAND

Midfielder Prince Buaben missed Heart of Midlothian 0-0 home draw with Aberdeen through injury.

SWEDEN

Samuel Mensah was 90 minutes of action did Ostersunds FK in their 3-0 win over AFC Eskilstuna while Frank Arhin lasted 55 minutes for the victors. Meanwhile, left back Patrick Kpozo warmed the bench for the entire duration for Graham Potter's side.

Thomas Boakye kept his place in Varbegs squad with and played 90 minutes while Sabah Lawson lasted 63 minutes in their 2-1 home win against Vernamo.

Midfielder Richard Donkor rescued a point for Falkenbergs in their 1-1 draw with Dalkurd. Former Medeama midfielder Eric Kwakwa was replaced with four minutes to end the game.

Defender MohammedAbubakari registered an assist for Hacken BK in their 3-0 win over Halmstad. MohammedNasiru lasted 67 minutes for the victors.

KingsleySarfo returned to Malmo FF line up in their 2-1 loss at Orebro.

ProsperKasim was an unused substitute for Norrby in their 3-2 loss at Gefle.

Midfielder IsaacShaze enjoyed full action for Osters as they picked a point off Degefors.

SOUTHAFRICA

Goalkeeper RichardOfori again warmed the bench for Maritzburg United as they suffered a 2-0 loss against SuperSport United in the MTN8 semi-final. RichardKissiBoateng did not partake in the match for the victors due a work permit issue.

SWITZERLAND

Raphael Dwamena was missing in action for FC Zurich as they were held to 1-1 draw at home by St Gallen.

Defender Nuhu Kasim was at his usual best for Young Boys in their 3-0 win over Lugano.

In the Swiss Challenge League, defender Kwadwo Duah came off the bench to help Winterthur pick a point against Chiasso.

SERBIA

Midfielder Francis Kyeremeh was not included in FK Radniks match day squad as they beat Rad Beograd 3-1. Jones Asare played 66 minutes for Javor as they lost 2-0 to Richmond Boakye Yiadom's Red Star Belgrade. Boakye Yiadom, who bagged a brace for Ghana against Congo on Tuesday, warmed the bench for the entire period while defender Abraham Frimpong missed the match day squad. SamuelOwusu played 65 minute for Cukaricki in their 2-0 win over Macva Sabac OwusuBempah was taken off at half time for Vojvodina in their 1-1 at FK Vozdovac. SLOVENIA Striker IbrahimArafatMensah was taken off in the 90th minute for Aluminij in their 0-0 draw with Rudar while compatriot and teammate DerekMensah picked a booking in the game. Budding forward AbassIssah failed to add his name on the score sheet as NK Olimpija Ljubljana defeated Krsko 4-2.

TURKEY

Sidelined besties- John Boye and Asamoah Gyan watched from the stands as Kayserispor defeat Sivasspor 2-0. Both players missed the game through injuries.

Joseph Attamah put his horrendous Black Stars debut behind him as he plundered in the first goal for Istanbul Basaksehir in their 3-2 win at Fenerbahce.

Midfielder Isaac Sackey missed Alanyaspor 2-0 away win against Konyaspor through injury.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu was the driving force behind Bursaspor 3-0 win over Akhisar Genclik Spor. Kofi Atta was introduced in the 82nd minute for the Green Crocodile.

Former Liberty Professionals midfielder KamalIssah played 90 minutes for Genclerbirligi in their 3-1 loss to Trabzonspor. Forward ElvisManu picked up a booking before being substituted in the 55th minute.

JerryAkaminko played full throttle for Eskisehirspor as they were downed 3-1 by Girensunspor.