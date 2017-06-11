Ghanaian players abroad wrap up: Kalif Alhassan saves NY Cosmos as Razak Brimah finally tastes minutes for Cordoba

As most league championships across the globe went on recess for FIFA international games to take place, some few top flight leagues as well as some second tier leagues games were cleared.

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you comprehensive wrap of how Ghanaian players performed for the respective clubs across the globe over the weekend.

ITALY

In the Serie B, Rahman Chibsah was instrumental for Benevento Calcio as they cruised past Carpi 1-0 in the Serie B playoffs to earn promotion to the top flight division for the time in their 88-year history. Compatriot Bright Gyamfi was an unused substitute for the victors.

SPAIN

Goalkeeper Razak Brimah enjoyed a rare 90 minutes of action for Cordoba in their 2-1 home win over Girona to finish the Segunda league season in 10th position.

SWEDEN

In the Superettan division, Ghanaian duo Eric Kwakwa and Richard Donkor came off the bench for Falkenbergs in their 2-0 defeat at Frej.

Prosper Kasim played full throttle for Norrby as they were held 1-1 at home by Syrianska

Ghanaian youngster Thomas Boakye was an unused substitute for Verbags in their 0-0 draw with Trelleborgs.

GREECE

Joachim Adukor and Derek Boateng starred for OFI Crete in their 6-1 thumping of Aiginiakos.

USA

David Accam kept his composure to set up Luis Solignac for Chicago Fire first goal in their 2-0 home in over Atlanta United.

Latif Blessing was an unused substitute in Sporting Kansas City 1-1 draw against Dominic Oduro's Montreal Impact.

In the NASL, Kalif Alhassan came off the bench to rescue a point for New York Cosmos in their 2-2 stalemate with North Carolina FC.

Kwadwo Poku played 90 minutes for Miami FC in their 1-0 away win over Edmonton.

Michael Kafari was an unused substitute for Puerto Rico in their 3-1 home loss to San Francisco Deltas.

INDONESIA

Veteran midfielder Michael Essien enjoyed 90 minutes of action for Persib Bandung in their 1-0 victory over Balikpapan

DR CONGO

Ghanaian duo Daniel Adjei and Solomon Asante starred for TP Mazembe as they defeated FC Renaissance 1-0.

ZAMBIA

Ghanaian midfielder Mustapha Essuman captained Buildcon to a 2-0 home win over Konkola.

Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai17)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)