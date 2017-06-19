Ghanaian players abroad wrap up: Kassim and Twumasi grab headlines for their respective clubs

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you comprehensive wrap of how Ghanaian players performed for the respective clubs across the globe over the weekend.

SWEDEN

Eric Kwakwa enjoyed 90 minutes of action for Falkenbergs as they drew 1-1 at home with Vernamo, while his compatriot Richard Donkor was not included in the match day squad for the home side.

Midfielder Edwin Gyimah was yellow carded in Helsinborg’s 5-0 away walloping against Dalkurd.

Midfielder Prosper Kasim scored a brace for Norrby in their 5-1 win over Orgryte

Ghanaian youngster Thomas Boakye played 90 minutes for Varbergs in their 4-0 thumping of Degerfors.

FINLAND

Ghanaian duo Anthony Annan and Evans Mensah delivered for HJK Helsinki in their 2-0 away win over KuPS. Mensah was substituted in the 59th minute.

David Addy played 90 minutes for RoPS in their 2-0 win over Inter Turku

NORWAY

On loan Manchester City midfielder Ernest Egyiri was at his best for Velaranga as they drew 1-1 with Stromsgodset at home. New signing Adam Kwarasey missed the match day squad for the home side.

Patrick Kpozo was an unused substitute for Tromso as they were thump 3-0 at Molde.

Midfielder Edwin Gyasi played 90 minutes for Aalesund in their 1-1 stalemate at Kristiansund

INDONESIA

Michael Essien played full throttle of Persib Bandung 1-0 away loss to Barito Putera

KAZAKHSTAN

Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi scored a brace for Astana in their 4-2 away win over Aktobe

USA

Midfielder Gershon Koffie played full throttle for New England Revolution but failed to help his side avoid home defeat against the in-form Chicago Fire, who won the game 2-1, with Ghanaian forward David Accam missing the game for the Fire through suspension.

Striker Dominic Oduro failed to get any minutes for Montreal Impact as they were held to a 3-3 stalemate at Orlando City.

Ghanaian duo Llyod Sam and Patrick Nyarko were substituted in the 85th and 78th respectively for DC United as they were defeated 2-0 at Toronto FC.

Latif Blessing enjoyed 69 minutes for Sporting Kansas City in their 0-0 stalemate at San Jose Earthquakes

Bismark Adjei-Boateng did not make the match day squad for Colorado Rapids as they beat Portland Timbers 2-1 at home.

In the NASL, Kalif Alhassan missed New York Cosmos 4-0 home win over Michael Kafari’s Puerto Rico.

Kwadwo Poku’s goal drought stretches to six games as he again failed to find the back of the net in FC Miami 4-0 home win over Jacksonville.

DR CONGO

Ghanaian duo Daniel Adjei and Solomon Asante starred for TP Mazembe in their 2-0 away victory over Gladson Awako’s Don Bosco. Awako missed the game through suspension.

KENYA

Gilbert Fiamenyo played 76 minutes for AFC Leopards in their 0-0 home draw with Mathare United.

NIGERIA

Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda was on the losing side as Enyimba FC were defeated 1-0 by Nasarawa United.

Osei Bonsu was in an inspirational form for Enugu Rangers to a 0-0 stalemate at Niger Tonadoes.

EGYPT

John Antwi scored the winner for Misr Elmaqaash as they defeated El-Entang El-Harby 2-1 to book a place in next season’s CAF Champions League qualifying rounds.

ZAMBIA

Veteran Ghanaian midfielder Mustapha Essuman played 65 minutes for Buildcon in their 0-0 away draw against Nakambala Leopards.

Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai17)

