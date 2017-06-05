Ghanaian players abroad wrap up: Raphael Dwamena keeps his scoring touch as Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus continued the European finals losing streak

Jerry Akaminko's Eskisehirspor were stunned in the Turkish playoffs finals while Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus continued their UEFA Champions League finals losing streak as they were spanked in Cardiff, Wales.

ITALY

There was agony for Kwadwo Asamoah as Juventus were brushed aside 4-1 by Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League finals at the Cardiff Millennium Stadium.

In the Serie B, Rahman Chibsah played the entire duration of Benevento's 0-0 stalemate with Carpi in the first leg of the Italian Serie B playoffs.

SPAIN

Goalkeeper Razak Brimah continued his bench warming exercise for Cordoba in their 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano.

BULGARIA

Levski Sofia's Francis Narh was a thorn in the flesh of Samuel Inkoom's Vereya in the final of the Bulgarian league Europa League playoffs finals, in which they won 2-1 on penalties.

TURKEY

Joseph Attamah enjoyed full throttle of Basaksehir 1-0 away win over Kayserispor to finish second to Besiktas.

Black Stars returnee Jerry Akaminko made a cameo appearance for Eskisehirspor as they paid for their profligacy in the Turkish second-tier league playoffs finals against Goztepe, who won the game 2-1 in the penalty shootout after playing 1-1 in regulation time.

SWEDEN

Midfielder Sabah Lawson failed to kick a ball for Goteborg as they were well beaten 2-0 by Norrkorping

Divine Naah played 69 minutes of action for Orebro in their 1-0 win over Kalmar.

Samuel Mensah came on in the last 15 minutes for Ostersunds as they beat Sundsvall 3-1 at home.

Kingsley Sarfo, who is mourning the death of his mother, made a cameo appearance for Sirius in their 1-0 victory against Halmstad.

Ghanaian duo Mohammed Nasiru and Mohammed Abubakari starred for Hacken in their 2-0 away loss to Elfsborg.

Defender Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes for Hammarby as they won 3-1 against Djurgardens.

Emmanuel Frimpong was again missing in the match day squad for AFC Eskilstuna as they were spanked 3-1 at home to AIK Stockholm.

In the Superettan, Edwin Gyimah played full throttle of Helsinborg's 1-1 stalemate at Falkenbergs, with midfielder Richard Donkor making a cameo appearance for Falkenbergs while compatriot Eric Kwakwa spent the entire duration of the game on the substitute bench.

SWITZERLAND

Raphael Dwamena scored his 12th goal of the season for FC Zurich in their 3-0 thumping of Wohlen.

GREECE

Joachim Adukor starred for OFI Crete as they inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Karditsa, with Derek Boateng making a late substitute appearance.

NORWAY

Ghanaian youngster Patrick Kpozo was an unused substitute in Tromso 4-2 home defeat to Valeranga.

USA

David Accam played 76 minutes of action for Chicago Fire as they shared the spoils with Orlando City.

Joshua Yaro played a cameo role for Philadelphia Union in their 2-1 away loss at New York City FC.

Latif Blessing failed to score in Sporting Kansas 3-0 win over Minnesota United and was replaced in the 75th minute.

Ghanaian duo Harrison Afful and Mohammed Abu were involved in Columbus Crew 2-1 defeat at Colorado Rapids, while Jonathan Mensah made a cameo appearance.

Lloyd Sam and Patrick Nyarko starred for DC United as they drew blank with LA Galaxy but their compatriot Chris Odoi Atsem was an unused substitute.

Striker Dominic Oduro hugely impressed for Montreal Impact in their 1-0 home victory over New York Red Bulls.

Gershon Koffie manned the midfield for New England Revolution as they humiliated Toronto FC 3-0 at home.

Latif Blessing played full throttle of Sporting Kansas City 2-1 loss at Colorado Rapids.

In the NASL, Kalif Alhassan did not make match day squad for New York Cosmos as they beat North Carolina 1-0.

Kwadwo Poku played 90 minutes for Miami FC in their 1-0 home win against Jacksonville Armanda

Michael Kafari was an unused substitute for Puerto Rico in their 1-0 win against Edmonton

FINLAND

David Addy were on the receiving end as his side Rops were hammered 4-1 by an HJK Helsinki team that had Evans Mensah and Anthony Annan at their best, with the former registering his name on the score sheet just he did in midweek.

INDONESIA

Michael Essien was a second half substitute for Persib Bandung as they were humbled 2-0 by Bhayangkara United.

POLAND

Midfielder Aziz Tetteh enjoyed full 90 minutes for Lech Poznan but they were held to a 2-2 stalemate by Jagiellonia

KAZAKHSTAN

Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi was on target for Astana in their 4-0 home win over Aytarau

NIGERIA

Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda was in an inspiring form for Enyimba in their 1-0 win over Plateau United.

Another Ghanaian goalkeeper, Osei Bonsu helped Enugu Rangers beat Nasarawa United 1-0.

ZAMBIA

Veteran Ghanaian midfielder Mustapha Essuman captained Buildcon to draw 1-1 at Mufulira.

