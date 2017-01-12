Ghanaian players at 2017 AFCON could land deals

Several Black Stars players could be playing for contracts at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations which starts on Saturday in Gabon.

Striker Jordan Ayew has been linked with a move away from Championship side Aston Villa where he has failed to sparkle since the team's demotion from the English Premier League.

AIK Stockholm midfield ace Ebenezer Assifuah is expected to leave the Swedish giants after attracting a lot of offers and enquires.

The former New Edubiase United player can increase his chances of joining a stellar club if he delivers in Gabon.

Centre back John Boye is playing in the Turkish second-tier with Sivasspor and will like to make a return to top flight football

The Black Stars start their campaign against Uganda on 17 January.

