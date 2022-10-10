Ghanaian players in CAF interclub competitions; Paul Acquah scores winning goal, Augustine Okrah provides assist

Left-back Ibrahim Imoro in action for Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman

The first leg matches of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round took place over the weekend across the continent.

GHANAsoccernet.com take a look at the Ghanaian footballers who featured for their various clubs in the competition.

Former Asante Kotoko SC defender Ibrahim Imoro lasted the entire duration of the match when Al Hilal Omdurman held Young Africans of Tanzania to a 1-1 stalemate.

The left-back was at his usual best as the Sudanese champions scored late in the game to earn the stalemate on Saturday.

In the same match was former AshantiGold SC player Bernard Morrison was also given a starting role for Tanzanian champions at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Former Bechem United and Asante Kotoko SC winger Augustine Okrah started for Tanzanian club Simba SC in their game against Primeiro Agosto in Angola.

Okrah assisted the first goal for Simba as they cruised to a deserving 3-1 victory over the Angolans on Sunday.

Midfielder Paul Acquah was instrumental for Nigerian champions Rivers United who came from behind to beat defending Wydad AC in Port Harcourt.

Acquah scored the winning goal to ensure Rivers gained a 2-1 advantage ahead of the second leg in Casablanca next week.

Ghanaian trio Farouk Mohammed, Emmanuel Ampiah and goalkeeper Mutawakilu Seidu were named on the bench for the Nigerian side.

Sebe Kyei Baffour was handed a start for Guinean giants Horoya AC as they claimed a vital 1-0 away win over ASEC Mimosas in Abidjan on Sunday.

Ghana-born former Burkina Faso international Ocansey Mandela started the game from the bench for Horoya.