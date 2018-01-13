Ghana international Jeffery Schlupp attends NBA London

Ghanaian duo Jefferey Schlupp and Timothy Fosu Mensah were at the NBA London game to watch a match between the Philadelphia 76'ers and the Boston Celtics.

The match which was well attended by several football stars also saw Chelsea duo of Pedro and Hazard in attendance and former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Jeffery Schlup and Timothy Fosu who leave in London attended the game with Crystal Palace teammate Patrick Van Anholt.

Meanwhile, Boston Celtics beat Philadelphia 76ers 114-103 in front a packed O2 Arena on Thursday as part of the NBA's Global Games series.

The eighth regular season NBA game to be held in London was a home match for the 76ers, who led 57-48 at half-time and had won their past four games.

But Eastern Conference leaders Boston rallied strongly to extend their own winning run into a seventh match.

Kyrie Irving scored 20 points to help his side towards victory, with shooting guard Jaylen Brown top scoring for the Celtics with 21.

Philadelphia shooting guard JJ Reddick was the night's most prolific scorer with 22 points, but his side still slipped to a defeat that leaves them ninth in the 15-team Eastern Conference rankings.

