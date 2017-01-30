Ghanaian players need ten national team appearances before signing for Tunisian Ligue 1 side

Ghanaian players seeking to play in the Tunisian top-flight should have played ten matches for the national team.

The caps involves matches for youth teams and B teams of their country.

This was after the Tunisian Football Federation introduced new rules regarding the transfer of foreign players.

However, the rule only applies to players from the age of 19 and above.

The new regulation is meant to curb the constant flow of players into the Ligue 1 in Tunisia.

Some weeks back, striker Seidu Bansey joined Esperance Zarzis on a free transfer after leaving Asante Kotoko.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)