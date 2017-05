Promising Ghanaian midfielder Evans Mensah has been handed a three year deal at Finnish giants HJK Helsinki after impressing out on loan.

The Ghanaian has been one of the first names on the team sheet this season and he has been in top shape.

He has played in 8 league games and scored two goals in the time frame.

He is expected to continue his development there before moving on to bigger leagues.

