Ghanaian quartet Abalora, Arthur, Yakubu and Adjei win Mapiunduzi Cup with Azam FC

Ghanaian quartet of Razak Abalora, Enock Atta Adjei, Yakubu Mohammed and Bernard Arthur won the 2018 Mapinduzi Cup with Tanzanian giants Azam FC on Saturday.

Razak Abalora who emerged the player of the match started the game as well as Bernard Arthur while Enock Atta Adjei came from the dugout to play his part.

Azam FC were held by Ugandan giants URA FC to a 0-0 draw after regulation time pushing the game into the lottery of penalty kicks to determine the winner.

Razak Abalora continued his heroics by stopping two penalty kicks while Enock Arthur Adjei slotted home the winner for Azam to win the trophy.

The Mapinduzi Cup is a special competition played by East African clubs to commemorate the Revolution of Zanzibar.

Another Ghanaian international Daniel Amoah was on the sidelines cheering his team mates to zoom to the trophy as he is out with injury.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

