Ghanaian quintet to work under former Aduana Stars coach Cioba Aristica at Tanzanian giants Azam FC

Ghanaian quintet- Enoch Attah Agyei, Yahaya Mohammed, Yakubu Mohammed, Daniel Amoah and Samuel Afful will work under former Aduana Stars coach Cioba Aristica at Tanzanian powerhouse Azam FC.

The Ice Cream Makers confirmed the appointment of the Romanian on Tuesday following the departure of Spaniard Zeben Hernandez.

The 45-year-old reunite with Yahaya and Yakubu Mohammed, who he coached during his sting with the Fire Club last season.

Other Ghanaians on the roaster will also get the chance to work under the European, who is hugely respected in Ghana for his tactical ingenuity.

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak were strongly linked with a move for the ex-Raja Casablanca assistant coach.

