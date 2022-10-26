Ghanaian Rak-Sakyi talks about Crystal Palace future

English-born Ghanaian attacker Jesurun Rak-Sakyi says he is still in regular contact with Crystal Palace and hopes for a playing berth with them soon.

This season, the youngster has gone out on loan to the EFL for the first time in his career, joining Charlton Athletic, and it has resulted in a number of impressive performances.

The 20-year-old has already made 12 appearances and has three goals and two assists to his credit.

He said: “[Palace head of loanees] Mark Bright is always calling me and most of the coaches [at Palace] as well. Some of the lads have been encouraging me and telling me that I’m doing well. Just keep going and hopefully, it takes me somewhere next season.

“They’ve got a lot of great attacking players. Wilf [Zaha], Jordan [Ayew], [Eberechi] Eze and [Michael] Olise. Those are players in my position that I really look up to.”

Jes Rak-Sakyi has been outstanding so far in League One, emerging as one of Charlton's brightest and best players this season.