Ghanaian rapper Amerado’s upcoming album endorsed by Shaun Wright-Phillips

Former Premier League striker Shaun Wright-Philips has endorsed Amerado's upcoming GINA album, which is set to be released on October 25th, 2022, in a video.

In the video, the former Manchester City star encourages fans to support the body of work when it is released by the Ghanaian artiste.

In a recent interview with Delay, Amerado revealed that his previously released song 'Grace,' which features Lasmid, will be included on the album.

This is what the legend Shaun Wright-Philips (@swp29 ) got to say about the #GinaAlbum Dropping on 25-October-2022 pic.twitter.com/km7vJT4jTL — YOUNGER K.A (@Amerado_Burner) October 12, 2022

He's also announced collaborations with S1mba, Laioung, Efya, Eno Barony, Epixode, and others.

Amerado is currently in the United Kingdom for the Afrobash 2022, as well as to make some contacts.