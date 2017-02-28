Ghanaian sensation Gideon Jung happy to have made Bundesliga bow against Bayern Munich two years ago
Hamburg Ghanaian defender Gideon Jung has expressed his joy after making his Bundesliga debut against Bayern Munich two years ago.
The 22-year-old was thrown into the hat as Hamburg were clobbered 5-0 by the Bavarians.
But the Ghanaian, who is also a candidate for German Under-21, says he was happy with the debut despite the obvious disappointment.
I was very happy about the fact that I was able to make my first Bundesliga match from the beginning. Of course after the game the disappointment was already very great, but it was a great event for me, which I will always remember," he told DFB
The German-born Ghanaian was again involved as Bayern massacred Hamburg 8-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.