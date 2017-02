Inter Allies have promoted five players into the senior team for the 2016/17 season.

Midfielders Desmond Abuga, Zakari Mohammed, Samuel Bekoe, defenders Emmanuel Kuzumah and Fard Ibrahim have graduated from the club's developmental squad.

The five players featured for the Accra Youth team in last season's third-tier league where they placed 4th.

The are expected to fight for a place in the senior team in the new campaign.

