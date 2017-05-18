Ghanaian soccer fans hail Starlets’ qualification to U17 World Cup in India

Scores of Ghanaian soccer fans on in Gabon hailed the flamboyant qualification of the Black Starlets to the U17 World Cup in India following their 5-0 thumping of host nation Gabon.

The Starlets, once again did not concede a goal, in a game played on Wednesday evening, netting five (5) past the host nation.

Their victory means the team has scored nine (9) goals in two matches, after beating Cameroon 4-0 on Sunday.

John Amoso Andzie, told the APA that it has been decades since Ghana annexed the U-17 World Cup in Ecuador under the guidance of late Coach Sam Ardy, and expressed the hope that the momentum will be maintained to ensure that Ghana won the cup eventually.

Kwame Opoku Ordatey, hailed coach Paa Kwesi Fabin, for the momentum and effort he put in place before the tournament.

Joycelin Akosua Buamaa, a female athlete, says the Starlets have put up five-star performance in the early stages and urged them on to go for glory as they have progressed to the knock-out stage.

