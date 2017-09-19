Ghanaian starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi dazzles with brace for Chelsea youth against Manchester United

English-born Ghanaian Callum Hudson-Odoi stole the show on Monday night with brace in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United in reserve league at the EBB Stadium.

The 16-year-old England youth international rattled the woodwork in the early stages after racing past the helpless full-back’s with his blistering pace.

United broke the deadlock with their first shot, following some admirable build-up play from McIntosh-Buffonge.

The 21-year-old held up the ball well in the box, before laying it off to Tosin Kehinde to curl the strike past Cumming and into the far corner from the edge of the box.

Hudson-Odoi came close to scoring the leveller just moments before the half-time whistle, but Kieran O’Hara parried the strike to safety.

United headed into break boasting a one goal advantage, despite Chelsea’s dominance.

The Blues continued their fine form after the break, with Isaac Christie-Davies missing another golden opportunity to score following a delivery from Mulheim.

The Red Devils doubled their tally after Chelsea struggle to defend another corner.

James Wilson escaped his marker and knocked the ball home from six-yards out.

It took Chelsea 15 minutes to score their first of the occasion, with Hudson-Odoi putting the chance on a plate for Christie-Davies to tuck into the bottom corner.

The late strike injected the Blues with energy and it wasn’t long before they found the equaliser.

Hudson-Odio got his name on the score sheet this time. He chased an over-the-top through ball and dinked it past the keeper effortlessly. Comeback complete.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)