Ghanaian starlet Eric Ocansey on target for Eupen in Belgian top-flight

Ghanaian youngster Eric Ocansey grabbed his fourth goal of the season for KAS Eupen as they managed to squeeze a 2-1 over Lokeren with ten men in the Belgian top-flight on Saturday.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder claimed the opening goal for Eupen with a 37th minute finish at the Daknamstadion before Mijat Maric levelled things for the home side.

He was replaced in the 74th minute.

Former Liberty Professionals youth team striker Eugene Ansah failed to make the Lokeren squad for the game.

Eupen finished the game with ten men after Mali defender Ibrahim Diallo was sent off 10 minutes before Ocansey's goal.

Nigerian Henry Onyekuru sealed the win for the travellers.

